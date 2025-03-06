Seven Red Wings to Shine in Second Annual MLB Spring Breakout Event

March 6, 2025 - International League (IL)

ROCHESTER, NY - The Washington Nationals, along with Major League Baseball, have announced their roster for the second annual MLB Spring Breakout, which is aimed at highlighting the depth of talent within Minor League Baseball and providing a platform for baseball's top prospects to exhibit their skills on a national stage. Seven players who have appeared with the Red Wings have been selected to participate in the Spring Breakout, when the Nationals face off against the Houston Astros top prospects on Friday, March 13, at 2:05 p.m., and the New York Mets top prospect squad on Sunday, March 16, at 5:05 p.m.

The Washington Nationals have named 41 prospects to their Spring Breakout roster, headlined by four of their previous first-round draft picks OF ELIJAH GREEN (2022), 3B BRADY HOUSE (2021), and INF SEAVER KING (2019). As reported by Baseball America, the Nationals' minor league system ranks 14th among all Major League farm systems. The Nationals' complete Spring Breakout roster is attached.

LHP ANDREW ALVAREZ, RHP BRAD LORD, RHP CARLOS ROMERO, RHP JACK SINCLAIR, RHP TYLER STUART, INF BRADY HOUSE, and OF ANDREW PINCKNEY highlight the Nationals' prospects that have spent time in Rochester.

PITCHERS HITTERS

RHP JOSE ATENCIO C KEVIN BAZZELL

LHP Alex Clemmey C CALEB LOMAVITA

RHP Brendan Collins C MAXWELL ROMERO JR.

RHP ROBERT CRANZ INF ARMANDO CRUZ

RHP MARC DAVIS INF RANDAL DIAZ

RHP MARQUIS GRISSOM JR. INF LUKE DICKERSON

LHP JACKSON KENT INF SEAVER KING

RHP ALEX MECKLEY INF YOHANDY MORALES

RHP ANGEL ROMAN INF JORGELYS MOTA

LHP DUSTIN SAENZ INF CAYDEN WALLACE

RHP THOMAS SCHULTZ OF BRENNER COX

RHP SETH SHUMAN OF ELIJAH GREEN

RHP JARLIN SUSANA OF SIR JAMISON JONES

RHP YOEL TEJEDA JR. OF DAYLEN LILE

RHP SAMUEL VASQUEZ OF SAM PETERSON

- OF CARLOS TAVARES

- OF/1B TJ WHITE

Not active members of the roster will be INF KEVIN MADE, and RHP TRAVIS SYKORA.

"We are thrilled to see the Nationals' roster filled with many talented players who will be showcased nationally at the MLB Spring Breakout event. Their selection reflects the Washington Nationals' commitment to excellence in their player development system and is a testament to their scouting department's diligence. We're particularly excited about these players donning the Red Wings jersey in Rochester in the near future. It's an exciting time to be a Red Wings fan, and we can't wait to welcome these talented individuals to our city and our ballpark!" said DAN MASON, Rochester Red Wings General Manager.

The Washington Nationals prospects, featuring these seven former Rochester Red Wings, will face off against the Houston Astros prospects on Friday, March 14 at 2:05 p.m., and will play again on Sunday, March 16 at 5:05 p.m. against the New York Mets prospects. Both games will occur at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach, FL, and you can catch all the action by streaming for free on mlb.com.

