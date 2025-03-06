2025 Spring Breakout Rosters and Broadcast Details Announced

Major League Baseball today announced the rosters and broadcast schedule for the second annual "Spring Breakout" prospect games that will be part of Major League Spring Training and broadcast on MLB Network, local RSNs and streamed on MLB.tv, MLB.com and the MLB App from March 13th -16th.

The Spring Breakout games serve as a showcase of baseball's future stars, as each Major League Club will field a team of top prospects to play a team of top prospects from another organization in a nine-inning exhibition game.

Last year's inaugural Spring Breakout featured the 2024 National League Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year and the NL's starting pitcher in the All-Star Game, Pittsburgh right-hander Paul Skenes, as well notable rookies Jackson Chourio, Dylan Crews, Jackson Holliday, James Wood, and Masyn Winn.

ROSTER HIGHLIGHTS

The Spring Breakout rosters, announced earlier today on MLB Network, feature 72 of the Top 100 Prospects according to MLB Pipeline. Eighteen No. 1 prospects are scheduled to participate, as are 21 players ranked No. 2 in their respective organizations.

Five of the Top 10 overall prospects are slated to play, led by Boston outfielder Roman Anthony, the second-ranked prospect in baseball according to MLB Pipeline.

The Marlins' top 20 prospects and the Royals' top 19 prospects are all scheduled to play, while the Mariners and White Sox boast the most Top 100 Prospects on their Spring Breakout rosters with six each. Two of the 16 games will feature nine of the Top 100 Prospects (Boston at Tampa Bay and Seattle at Cleveland).

Forty-eight players named to the Spring Breakout rosters have appeared in the All-Star Futures Game, while 111 appeared in the 2024 Arizona Fall League and 235 players selected to play in last year's Spring Breakout games were selected to play once again this year.

Among the 65 players selected in the first two rounds of the 2024 MLB Draft, 60 will play in the Spring Breakout, including 29 of the 30 first round selections. The rosters include 77 players selected in the first round of the draft, including 22 players that were among the top 10 picks of their respective drafts. Players from 19 different countries dot the Spring Breakout rosters, including players from Japan, Taiwan, Spain and Uganda.

The 2025 Spring Breakout rosters feature 35 players across 24 clubs that are alums of the Nike RBI and/or MLB Develops programs, including the DREAM Series, Breakthrough Series, MLB Youth Academies, the Hank Aaron Invitational, and other events.

GAME DAY ENHANCEMENTS

Spring Breakout will use the Automated Ball-Strike (ABS) system in seven stadiums (Clearwater, Dunedin, Glendale, Goodyear, Jupiter, Peoria and Scottsdale (Salt River Fields at Talking Stick).

Prior to all Spring Breakout games, players from both teams will be available for autographs.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Eight of the 16 Spring Breakout games will be carried live on MLB Network, with the remaining eight contests being shown on tape-delay basis. All Spring Breakout games will be streamed live, and blackout-free on MLB's digital platforms and partner platforms listed below:

Date Matchup (Time) Watch/Listen (In addition to MLB.tv/MLB.com/MLB App) MLB Network

3/13 Red Sox at Rays (7:05 p.m.) FDSNSUN App, NESN, WEEI 850AM, RaysBaseball.com Live

3/13 Cubs at Dodgers (9:05 p.m.) After BOS at TB

3/14 Cardinals at Marlins (12:10**) FDSNMW, Marlins.com 3/15, 3 a.m. ET

3/14 Pirates at Phillies (1:05 p.m.) NBCSP+ Live

3/14 Nationals at Astros (2:05 p.m.**) KBME 750 3/14, 11 p.m. ET

3/14 Athletics at Padres (5:40 p.m.**) SDPA, KWFN 97.3 FM 3/15, 1 a.m. ET

3/14 Mariners at Guardians (8:05 p.m.*) CLEG, CleGuardians.com, RSNW, KIRO Live

3/14 Royals at D-backs (8:10 p.m.*) 3/15, 9 a.m. ET

3/15 Twins at Blue Jays (1:07 p.m.) SportsNet+, SN 590 Live

3/15 Yankees at Orioles (6:05 p.m.) Live

3/15 Rangers at Giants (8:05 p.m.*) 3/16, 12 a.m. ET

3/15 Angels at Cubs (9:05 p.m.) Marquee+ Live

3/16 Tigers at Braves (4:05 p.m.) GTV, 680 AM, 93.7 FM Live

3/16 Mets at Nationals (5:05 p.m.) MASN, WJFK 106.7 FM 3/16, 10:30 p.m. ET

3/16 Rockies at White Sox (5:05 p.m.) CHSN 3/17, 12:30 a.m. ET

3/16 Reds at Brewers (7:40 p.m.) Live

*-game follows MLB game **-game prior to MLB spring training game All game times subject to change

Among the 16 Spring Breakout games, nine will be played as part of a traditional doubleheader (one admission charge) either before or after the Major League teams square off, providing fans in attendance a sneak peek at the future stars of their favorite team. Tickets for Spring Breakout games are available.

