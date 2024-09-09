Seven Erie Otters Players Invited to Participate in 2024 NHL Training Camps

September 9, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie Otters News Release







Erie, Pennsylvania - The dawn of the new season is right around the corner; this is no more evident than with the start of NHL Training Camps beginning around the league.

While Ty Henry was the lone Erie Otter to hear his name called in this year's NHL Entry Draft (Chicago, #163), he would be far from the only Otter to be invited to showcase his skills at the top level. Alongside Henry, Martin Misiak (Chicago, #55, '23) will also be off to the "Windy City". Carey Terrance (Anaheim, #59, '23) is Erie's other NHL prospect on his way to camp. Among other Otters' players off to Camp are free agents, Dylan Edwards (Detroit), Gabriel Frasca (Dallas), Sam Alfano (Columbus) and Pano Fimis (Columbus).

With over a handful of Otters' players representing the organization at various NHL Training Camps - seven players in total - General Manager Dave Brown praised their accomplishments.

"This is a thrilling moment for the group and a key element of their development process." said Brown, "Integrating our players with professionals will enhance our culture even more. We feel thrilled for them and the meaningful experiences they will gain."

Take a look below at each active Erie Otters player and where they will be headed for NHL Training Camp.

TY HENRY - CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS

Erie's lone and latest selection (45th all-time) in this past years' NHL Entry Draft (Chicago, #163), Ty Henry has grown immensely over the season, plus he has spent with the Otters. A true defensive defenseman, Henry's physicality and improved skating ability allow him to make his mark as a force in the defensive zone. Last season, Henry skated in 54 games for the Otters where he tallied 7 points.

Henry is a player with an incredibly high ceiling as has been seen with his improvements over the course of last season. Standing at 6'3, the Montreal native's size is one of his biggest assets. A big year lies ahead for the 18-year-old and that begins with his first NHL training camp.

CAREY TERRANCE - ANAHEIM DUCKS

A big 19-year-old season is on the horizon for Carey Terrance as he heads to his second NHL camp after being selected by the Anaheim Ducks #59 overall in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

The #10 overall pick in the 2021 OHL Priority Selection Draft, Terrance was highly-regarded as a skilled, pro-style skater heading into the Ontario Hockey League. Now with three full seasons in the OHL under his belt - including his last two as an Otters' alternate captain - Terrance showcased himself as a crafty, playmaking, game-changing forward with a high ceiling. Last season, the Akwesasne, NY. native was one goal shy of 30 for the season, tallying 29 goals, leading the team and total of 52 points.

Terrance heads to the west coast with a lot of eyes on him as a former second round pick as he looks to impress once more at the top level.

MARTIN MISIAK - CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS

The Slovakian sensation is back for his second go-around with the Otters and back for his second NHL camp with the Blackhawks, the team that selected him #55 in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

The number one overall pick in the 2023 CHL Import Draft, Misiak came to Erie with the reputation of a skilled center with an elite shot and eye for goal. In his first campaign in the OHL, he delivered scoring 23 goals on his way to a 47-point season. Misiak stood out in Erie for his ability to score a clutch goal, something that he would love to be able to bring with him to the next level.

As a second-round pick, Misiak is very highly-regarded within the Blackhawks organization as he looks to make his mark with many eyes upon him. He will join teammate Ty Henry at Chicago's Training Camp.

PANO FIMIS - COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS

One of Erie's overage forwards, Pano Fimis gets the chance to showcase his skills for coaches at the highest level.

Fimis is off to Columbus as a free agent, looking to battle his way to a contract with the Blue Jackets. The Richmond Hill, ON. native came to Erie by way of trade two seasons ago and has been nothing short of spectacular during his time in the Flagship City. Fimis is coming off of his most complete season at the Major-Junior level, skating in all 68 games, and averaging more than a point-per-game and leading the team in scoring with 25 goals and totaling 76 points. He was also a point-per-game scorer in the postseason, his 11 points led the way for an Otters team making their return to playoff hockey.

Fimis also shines in the defensive zone, where his hockey IQ and ability to win a faceoff at crucial times really shine through. The 20 year-old has a big season on the horizon and a chance to make an impression as he begins the year at an NHL camp.

SAM ALFANO - COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS

Fimis will not be the only Otter headed to Ohio's capital city. Linemate Sam Alfano is also on his way to Blue Jackets Training Camp.

After a very strong 2023-24 season, where he scored 27 goals, good for second on the team, and racked up a total of 60 points. This was Alfano's second season with the Otters after he was acquired from the Peterborough Petes ahead of the 2022-23 season, one where the 6'4 forward really broke out and showed what he can do under the tutelage of Stan Butler.

A true power-forward with size and strength, plus ability and willingness to go to the front of the net and have success, Alfano has an exciting year on the horizon and it all starts with Blue Jackets Camp.

GABRIEL FRASCA - DALLAS STARS

The newest Otter is off to the Lone Star State to show off his skills at the highest level.

After being acquired just a few short weeks ago from the Kingston Frontenacs, 18-year-old forward Gabriel Frasca is off to his first NHL Training Camp. He is touted as a do-it-all center with great ability in all three zones. Consistency is also at the heart of his game. Frasca has scored 15 goals in each of his first two OHL campaigns. Last year, injuries limited him to just 44 games, but a fresh and rejuvenated Frasca looks to get his season off on the right foot by making noise at Stars Camp.

DYLAN EDWARDS - DETROIT RED WINGS

Last season's breakout performer has earned himself a trip to the "Motor City" to kick off his season at Red Wings Camp.

After a season where Dylan Edwards emerged after Christmas to become one of Erie's most consistent performers, he has found himself an opportunity to impress at the NHL level. His story is well-known, a member of the 2022-23 team who did not make the initial roster for 2023-24 with Erie. Impresses with the Toronto Patriots of the OJHL and earns his way back to Erie setting the league on fire with 22 goals and 34 points in 34 games, becoming a core-member of the Otters' team.

A truly remarkable tale, Edwards has a chance to have eyes laid on him as he looks to make an impression at the NHL level.

The Erie Otters congratulate all of our players on this accomplishment and wish them nothing but the best at upcoming NHL Training Camps.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from September 9, 2024

Seven Erie Otters Players Invited to Participate in 2024 NHL Training Camps - Erie Otters

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.