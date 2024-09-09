Bulldogs Appoint Vince Laise Assistant Coach

September 9, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







BRANTFORD, ONTARIO. Brantford Bulldogs General Manager Matt Turek announced today the hiring of Vince Laise as Assistant Coach, joining Jay McKee's staff behind the Bulldogs bench.

It's a homecoming for Laise, who rejoins the Bulldogs franchise where he was part of the 2018 OHL Championship team, the Bulldogs first Robertson Cup. Joining the Bulldogs in 2016, Laise has held the position as Assistant, Associate & Head Coach, and has compiled a Bulldogs' coaching record 129 regular season wins behind the Bulldogs bench. In joining Jay McKee (121 regular season wins), the Bulldogs have put the two winningest coaches in franchise history on the same bench.

From Brampton, Laise brings a different view of the game to the Bulldogs bench having played at the University of Maine before joining the coaching ranks. Laise is very familiar with head coach Jay McKee, having worked alongside one another with the Erie Otters in the 2014-15 season. Following his time with the Bulldogs, Laise spent two seasons with the Otters again as an Assistant Coach before joining the Mercyhurst University staff for the 2023-24 season. Already bringing over a decade of coaching experience back to the Bulldogs, Laise will look to win a 2nd Robertson Cup in Black & Gold.

"I am thrilled to have the opportunity to add Vince Laise to our staff." said Brantford Bulldogs Head Coach Jay McKee. "Vince has a long record of success in the Ontario Hockey League, visiting the OHL finals multiple times and capping it off with an OHL Championship with our Bulldogs in 2018. Vince exudes passion for the game and carries that passion into his teaching and development of our young athletes. As former co-coaches in the past, I am grateful for the opportunity to work alongside Vince once again.

"The Brantford Bulldogs are very happy to welcome Vince & Annie and their daughters Stella, Violet & Ruby back to the Bulldogs family." said Bulldogs General Manager Matt Turek. "We know the wonderful people the Laise family are and are excited for the Brantford community to get to know them as well. Vince's record as a coach speaks for itself, his grasp of the game and his commitment to his players is second to none. Having another opportunity to work with Vince and see him help to guide another generation of Bulldogs is something the players and fans should all be very excited about."

