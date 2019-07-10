Seven Doubles, 13 Hits from Reds Take Down Danville

July 10, 2019 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Danville Braves News Release





DANVILLE, Va. - The Greeneville Reds scored nine runs across six innings in a series-opening 9-3 victory over the Danville Braves on Wednesday night. Greeneville collected 13 total hits, seven of which went for doubles, a season-high for Danville opponents.

Danville had productive days at the plate for several batters and had multiple opportunities to score more runs but left 10 runners on base and struggled with runners in scoring position, going just 2-11 in such scenarios.

Jose Palma reached base for the 14th straight time, the fourth longest streak in the Appalachian League.

He was one of four D-Braves to record two hits, as Cody Milligan, Willie Carter and Bryce Ball recorded the team's other six on the evening.

The Reds struck early, plating their first run in the first inning on an RBI double from Allan Cerda. Greeneville scored twice more before Danville got on the board, with another RBI double in the third inning and an RBI single in the fourth.

The D-Braves stranded runners in scoring position in the first and third innings before Ball led off the bottom of the fourth with a double, then advanced to third on a balk during Connor Blair's ensuing at- bat. Blair then hit a sacrifice fly to center field to score Ball and cut the deficit to 3-1.

Greeneville answered with the first at-bat of the fifth inning, with a Raul Juarez solo shot to left field that extended the lead back to three. Danville got runners to second and third in the bottom half of the frame with two outs but was unable to convert once again.

No further scoring occurred until the seventh inning, when Greeneville took a 7-1 lead with a three-run frame. Danville also had a productive inning, scoring Palma on a Beau Philip RBI groundout and Milligan on a Carter RBI single.

The final scoring action of the night came in the eighth frame, with the Reds putting two more insurance runs across the plate to make it 9-3. Palma doubled and Milligan walked to lead off the ninth inning, but a pair of strikeouts put two outs on the board before Ball's single made contact with Milligan running to second base for the game's final out.

The two teams will continue the series on Thursday night, with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

