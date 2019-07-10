Roach, Fuller Propel Cards Past Pirates

BRISTOL, Va. - The Johnson City Cardinals won for the fifth time in the last six series openers Wednesday at Boyce Cox Field. Dalton Roach tossed six scoreless innings, and Terry Fuller hit his first Johnson City Cardinals home run en route to a 6-3 victory.

The evening proved to be a banner one for Roach, who authored his best Cardinal start. The righty starter from Eau Claire, Wisconsin struck out four without issuing a walk in six innings of work. He scattered three hits and used a fifth-inning double play ball to face just two over the minimum for the outing.

The Cardinal bats sprung to life in the fifth, breaking the scoreless game on an RBI double by Raffy Ozuna and a two-run home run by Terry Fuller. The Cards added three more runs in the seventh on an RBI walk by Todd Lott plus sacrifice flies from Chandler Redmond and Kyle Skeels.

Cameron Dulle and John Witkowski combined to fire the final three innings for a Cardinal pitching staff that limited the Pirates to just five hits. Lott finished the game with two hits, including a double, a walk and an RBI. Fuller also finished with two hits and reached four times. He is now tied for the Appalachian League lead with 14 walks this season. Liam Sabino recorded a pair of singles.

Yoelvis Reyes (1-1) suffered the loss on the mound for the Pirates, who dropped 1.5 games behind the Cards for first place in the Appalachian West. Starter Dante Mendoza carded four innings of scoreless ball to begin the game. He left four in scoring position before Reyes entered in the fifth and allowed the game's first three runs. Aaron Shackelford provided a late bright spot for the Bucs by going deep for a two-run homer vs. Witkowski in the ninth.

The Cardinals (12-8) and Pirates (11-10) continue the series tomorrow at 6:30 p.m. RHP Jake Sommers (1-0, 1.04 ERA) is expected to start for the Cardinals. The Pirates starter is TBD.

