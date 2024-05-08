Serna, Peraza Shine as Tarpons Split Doubleheader with Threshers

TAMPA, Fla. - Following a six-game set in Dunedin, the Tampa Tarpons (9-20) returned home to George M. Steinbrenner Field to play their first doubleheader of the season Tuesday against the Clearwater Threshers (19-10). The two teams split the doubleheader, as the Tarpons took the opener and the Threshers took the nightcap. RHP Luis Serna (5.0IP, 3H, 1ER, 0BB, 3K) dealt five quality innings en route to an 8-2 Game 1 victory. Tampa couldn't complete the seventh-inning comeback in Game 2 after CF Jackson Castillo reached to start the inning.

DH Oswald Peraza (2-for-3, 2R, 1HR, 1BB, 1RBI) made his first rehab start (right shoulder strain) in Game 1. The infielder picked up two hits, including a solo home run in the sixth. The solo shot left Peraza's bat at 104.7 MPH and traveled 414 feet. Pereza also scored two runs in the victory.

GAME 1

Serna tossed his best game of the season against Clearwater. He retired the first nine batters of the game in order before Trent Farquhar singled to break up the perfect game. Serna relied on his changeup more than usual, throwing it 21% of the time and recorded a whiff rate of 43% on the pitch. Serna also limited hard contact, as Clearwater batters averaged an exit velocity of 87.8 MPH on the night.

Castillo singled on the first pitch in the bottom of the first. After swiping second, his fifth stolen base of the season, Peraza hit an infield single to put runners at the corners. SS Roderick Arias drew a free pass to load the bases with nobody out for Tampa. 2B Hans Montero bounced into a fielder's choice, plating Castillo and giving the Tarpons the early advantage.

1B Coby Morales led off the second with a bloop single to shallow right-center field. C Tomas Frick blasted his first home run of the season over the right field wall to give Tampa a three-run lead. Castillo and Peraza each reached via a walk and then moved up ninety feet on a balk. Reigning FSL player of the week, 3B Dylan Jasso, stayed hot, driving in two runs with an RBI single to right field. Castillo and Peraza scored, extending Tampa's lead to five.

With one away in the top of the fourth, Tjayy Walton hustled out an infield single and displayed his speed again when he stole second base. Walton moved to third on a groundout and came in to score when Devin Saltiban scorched a line drive off the diving glove of R. Arias.

Castillo added to the Tarpons' lead in the fourth. He launched his first long ball of the season. The solo shot had a launch angle of 46 degrees and left the bat at 99 MPH.

LF Willy Montero walked to open the home half of the fifth and H. Montero singled to set up Tampa. A wild pitch advanced both runners and Morales singled to right, bringing home W. Montero.

Peraza led off the bottom of the sixth with a bang. In his first rehab game, he blasted a solo homer to add to Tampa's lead.

In the seventh, Clearwater loaded the bases and scored one run on a wild pitch, however, the Tarpons held on for the victory.

GAME 2

RHP Gabriel Barbosa (6.0IP, 6H, 4ER, 2BB, 2K) tied a season-high 6.0IP in Game 2 against the Threshers. Barbosa battled deep into the game, giving his offense a chance to come back in the later innings. He did struggle getting swings and misses, only recording two strikeouts on the night.

Jordan Viars lined a two-out double into the right-field corner for Clearwater. The Threshers struck first in Game 2 when Nikau Pouaka-Grego singled to left field. Viars beat the throw home and Pouaka-Grego advanced to second on the throw. The two-out rally continued with an RBI double from Avery Owusu-Asiedu to left field. Clearwater added one more run in the frame on an RBI single from Dakota Kotowski.

3B Dylan Jasso singled, and RF Willy Montero walked to start the fourth. After two outs, C Manuel Palencia cut the deficit to one run as he drove a 2-RBI double to left center field. Back-to-back walks loaded the bases, and Castillo stepped up to try to tie the game. Castillo took four pitches out of the zone to draw a walk and tie the game at three.

Trent Farquhar lined a single to center field, and Tjayy Walton got drilled in the head with no outs. Both runners advanced on a groundout, and Farquhar came home on a SAC-fly from Devin Saltibam, which would end up being the game-winning run.

Tampa did battle in the seventh. Castillo started Tampa's half of the seventh with a leadoff walk. He stole second base but was stranded there as the Tarpons went down quietly after that.

The Tarpons will look to take the series lead tomorrow against the Threshers, with RHP Cade Smith on the mound. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., with wacky deals coming your way for Wacky Deal Wednesday.

