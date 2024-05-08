Holy Toledo: Toledo's Walk-off Single in Ninth Extends Win Streak to Six

BRADENTON, FL - After trailing by a pair of runs for most of the contest, the Bradenton Marauders plated two runs late to down the St. Lucie Mets 3-2 on a walk-off single from Jeral Toledo in the ninth on Wednesday night at LECOM Park. The Marauders extend their season-best winning streak to six games on their third walk-off win of 2024.

St. Lucie scored their first run of the series in the game's first inning against Antwone Kelly. With two outs in the frame, Jesus Baez clubbed a solo-home run to left field to push St. Lucie ahead 1-0.

Jeffry Rosa singled to begin the second before Kelly struck out the next two batters to bring up Estarling Mercado. Mercado then belted a double off the wall in centerfield to score Rosa and double the Mets lead at 2-0. Kelly ended up allowing just those two runs in five innings on the hill. He set a new career-high with six strikeouts with the five innings also tying his career-best.

Major League rehabber David Peterson stifled the Marauders offense early, striking out seven while allowing just one hit and walking another in 3.2 innings.

Bradenton broke through on the scoreboard in the fifth inning against Zach Thornton with a solo-home run from Keiner Delgado. It was his first home run of the season and second blast in his third game with the Pirates organization since being acquired in a trade from the New York Yankees.

Thorton retired Delgado to begin the eighth before the next four men reached on a pair of walks, a single, and a fielder's choice to bring up Omar Alfonzo. Alfonzo slapped a single to right field to score Shalin Polanco before pinch-runner Solomon Maguire was hosed at home in what would have been the go-ahead run.

After hurling a scoreless eighth, Magdiel Cotto (3-2) retired the side in order in the ninth to keep the game tied at two.

Sergio Campana doubled to centerfield to start the inning against Ryan Ammons (0-2) but was caught attempting to stretch it two a triple. The next batter, Javier Rivas, walked and advanced to second on a wild pitch before ultimately scoring on a Jeral Toledo single that bounced off the second base bag and kicked into centerfield to score the winning run.

The Marauders and Mets continue their six-game series at LECOM Park on Thursday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 6:10 p.m. on the Marauders Broadcast Network. It's also Thirsty Thursday at LECOM Park, every Thursday in 2024! Fans 21 and over can enjoy two-dollar beer, while all fans can jump in on the fun with two-dollar sodas, two-dollar potato chips, and two-dollar hot dogs.

