Sermo's Smash Lifts Ducks to Waddle-Off Win over Barnstormers

August 30, 2022 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Lancaster Barnstormers 7-6 in waddle-off fashion on Tuesday night in the opener of a three-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Long Island took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on L.J. Mazzilli's RBI single to right field off Barnstormer starter Cameron Gann. A four-run third inning extended the lead to five. An RBI single by Joe DeCarlo, a two-run single by Dustin Woodcock and a sac fly to left off the bat of Phil Caulfield highlighted the inning.

DeCarlo added a solo home run to left in the fifth to make it a 6-0 ballgame. Lancaster rallied for six runs in the ninth to tie the game at six. A bases loaded walk to Chris Proctor, a two-run single by Colton Shaver, a run-scoring error, an RBI groundout by Jake Hoover and a sac fly off the bat of Trace Loehr did the damage. However, Jose Sermo won the game for the Flock in the bottom of the ninth with a massive one-out solo homer to right field.

Neither starter factored into the decision. James Varela tossed five innings of one-hit, shutout baseball, allowing three walks while striking out two. Gann surrendered five runs on six hits and five walks in just two innings with two strikeouts. Matt Carasiti (1-0) picked up the win despite allowing two runs (one earned) on a hit and a walk in the ninth. West Tunnell (5-1) took the loss, surrendering the walk-off homer to Sermo in the ninth.

DeCarlo led the Flock offensively with two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored. Mazzilli added two hits, an RBI and two walks, while Sermo also collected two hits, including the walk-off winner.

The Ducks and Barnstormers continue their three-game set on Wednesday night. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at a special time of 4:30 for a Blind Baseball Exhibition Game between the Long Island Bombers and the Lion's Club of Suffolk County, with first pitch slated for 4:45 p.m. It's also a Lemonade Stand at Main & Vine Wine Down Wednesday, and all fans will be welcome to visit the Duck Club restaurant/bar to enjoy a wine tasting event of featured products. It's a Waddle In Wednesday at the ballpark as well, and fans will be able to purchase QuackerJack Bobbleheads for just $20 (normally $25) in the Waddle In Shop throughout the ballgame. Right-hander Joe Iorio (9-4, 4.64) takes the mound for the Ducks against Barnstormers righty Brooks Hall (3-1, 2.74).

Tickets for the game, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action on the Long Island Ducks Broadcast Network. Live streaming HD video and audio will be available via BoxCast on LIDucks.com as well as on the Ducks official Facebook page and YouTube channel.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from August 30, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.