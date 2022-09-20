September 20, 2022 Sea Dogs Game Notes

September 20, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







END OF THE REGULAR SEASON - The Portland Sea Dogs fell to the Somerset Patriots 6-3 on Sunday in the regular season finale at TD Bank Ballpark in New Jersey. Somerset drove in the first run of the game in the bottom of the third inning against Sea Dogs starter Chih-Jung Liu. With one out, Rodolfo Duran hit a solo home run to left. It was his ninth homer of the year and gave the Patriots a 1-0 lead. The Patriots added to their lead in the bottom of the fourth inning. Jasson Dominguez led off with a walk and advanced to second on a groundout. A wild pitch from Liu advanced Dominguez to third and Brandon Lockridge walked to put runners on the corners. Jesus Bastidas singled to right, scoring Dominguez, and giving the Patriots a 2-0 advantage. Portland jumped onto the scoreboard in the top of the fifth inning. Tyler Dearden singled, and two outs later, Tyreque Reed and Elih Marrero loaded the bases with walks. David Hamilton singled to right, scoring Dearden and Reed, tying the game 2-2. The offense erupted for Somerset in the bottom of the sixth inning. Dominguez led off the inning with a solo homer to center, giving the Patriots a 3-2 lead. Elijah Dunham was hit by a pitch and Andres Chaparro cleared the bases with a two-run blast, extending the Somerset lead to 5-2. Jesus Bastidas added the final run on the day for the Patriots. He hit a one-out, solo home run in the bottom of the eighth inning, giving Somerset a 6-2 lead. Emmanuel Ramirez entered the game for the ninth inning, allowing a solo shot to Hudson Potts, but ending the game with a 6-3 Somerset win.

FAMILIAR FOES - The Portland Sea Dogs and Somerset Patriots have faced off in 24 games this season, with the Patriots having the slight edge 11-13 on the season. The Sea Dogs have a 6-6 record against Somerset at Hadlock Field. The Patriots are hitting .254 against the Sea Dogs with 46 home runs in 24 games. The Sea Dogs are hitting .221 against Somerset's pitching staff with a .296 OBP.

SEPTEMBER SUCCESS - The Sea Dogs are having a very strong September, going 13-3 in the month in regular season games. David Hamilton has been exceptionally strong hitting .429 with a .508 OBP. Hamilton has 10 stolen bases in 14 games. Michael Gettys has not allowed an earned run in September, appearing in five games tossing 5.0 innings. Oddanier Mosqueda is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA in the month across six games and 7.2 innings.

LEADING OFF - David Hamilton is batting lead-off for the Sea Dogs tonight, a role he has been in for the majority of the second half of the season. He is hitting .272 leading off for Portland with nine doubles, six triples, four home runs. Hamilton has drawn 21 lead off walks for the Sea Dogs and owns a .350 OBP batting lead off.

FIRST TIME SINCE WHEN - The Sea Dogs are in the playoffs for the first time since 2014. Portland lost 3-2 to the Binghamton Mets in the Eastern Division Championship Series. The last time the Sea Dogs won the Eastern League Championship was in 2006 when Portland won over Akron 3-1 after defeating Trenton 3-2 in the Northern Division Championship Series.

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY - September of 2002: The Sea Dogs end their nine-year affiliation with the Florida Marlins. Portland begins a new affiliation with the Boston Red Sox. Team colors are changed from teal to Red Sox blue and red. All of the skyboxes at Hadlock Field are renamed in honor of Red Sox greats.

ON THE MOUND - LHP Shane Drohan will take the mound tonight for the Sea Dogs. He has faced the Patriots once. On September 13th, he tossed 4.0 innings allowing five runs (one earned) on four hits while walking two and striking out eight. Drohan gave up two home runs, both to Andres Chaparro. In September, Drohan is 1-0, 2.57 ERA in three starts with Portland and has allowed four earned runs across 14.0 innings.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from September 20, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.