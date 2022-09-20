SeaWolves Take Game One of Division Series 9-3

September 20, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Erie SeaWolves News Release







The Erie SeaWolves defeated the Richmond Flying Squirrels 9-3 on Tuesday at UPMC Park in front of 4,739 fans - the largest crowd in a playoff game in franchise history. The SeaWolves look for their first postseason series victory as they go for the sweep in Richmond on Thursday.

Richmond opened the scoring in the second. Brandon Martorano hit a solo homer against Reese Olson to give the Flying Squirrels a 1-0 lead.

Erie responded in the bottom of the second. Danny Serretti picked up a one-out single off of Kyle Harrison. Gage Workman laced an RBI double to right-center to tie the game, 1-1.

The SeaWolves took the lead in the third. Dane Myers worked a leadoff walk and swiped second. Quincy Nieporte ripped an RBI single to put Erie ahead, 2-1.

Myers collected his second hit of the game in the fifth with a double off of Wil Jensen. Andrew Navigato followed suit with an RBI double. Parker Meadows hit an infield single and advanced Navigato to third. Nieporte was hit by a pitch, which loaded the bases. Josh Crouch grounded into a 5-2-3 double play before Serretti salvaged the inning with a three-run jack. Serretti's first Double-A homer put Erie on top, 6-1.

Diego Rincones reached on a Navigato error in the sixth. Will Wilson was then hit by a pitch by Brendan White. Casey Schmitt lined a single to left, but a 7-5-2 putout gunned out Rincones at the plate. Marco Luciano cut the deficit to 6-2 with a single to bring in Schmitt from second base.

The SeaWolves batted around in the eighth. John Gavin issued Serretti a free pass to begin the frame. Workman went to first on a one-out walk. Daniel Cabrera moved both runners 90 feet after grounding out to first. Myers hit a bleeder to the right side of the infield for a base hit against Evan Gates and plated two runs. Navigato notched his fourth knock of the day to bring Myers to second. It was Erie's third four-hit game of the season. Meadows had an RBI single to give Erie a 9-2 lead.

The Squirrels showed some life in the ninth. Martorano went to first on a leadoff walk against Gerson Moreno. Carter Aldrete singled Martorano to second. Shane Matheny advanced the runners to second and third with a groundout. Tyler Fitzgerald went to first on a wild pitch after striking out, as Martorano came around to score and make it a 9-3 ballgame. Moreno buckled down and induced a pop out from Rincones to seal the victory.

Olson (1-0) earned the win. He hurled five innings, giving up one run on four hits, walking one, and striking out nine.

Harrison (0-1) was tagged with the loss. He tossed three innings, allowing two runs on four hits, walking one, and striking out nine.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from September 20, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.