Sens Offering Flash Sale on 2019-20 Season Tickets and Flex Packages

May 22, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





Starting at 9am Thursday morning, fans can get more than they bargained for if they purchase a 2019-20 Belleville Senators Season Ticket or Flex Package.

Fans purchasing a season ticket for next year will receive a $100 gift certificate to The Locker Room. Those who buy any one of our three Flex Packages will receive a $50 gift certificate to The Locker Room.

With the Sens currently offering up to 50% off of all team merchandise (excluding jerseys) through the end of May fans can really take advantage of this deal by securing some new gear ahead of the 2019-20 season.

To purchase either a Season Ticket or Flex Package, please call 613-967-8067 or email seasontickets@bellevillesens.com.

