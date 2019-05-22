NHL Network to Show Game 4 of AHL's Western Conference Finals on Friday
May 22, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... NHL Network will televise Game 4 of the American Hockey League's Western Conference Finals between the Chicago Wolves and the San Diego Gulls, live at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on Friday, May 24.
An updated schedule of upcoming national broadcasts is below:
Thu., May 23 - Charlotte Checkers at Toronto Marlies (Game 4), 7 ET on TSN2
Fri., May 24 - Charlotte Checkers at Toronto Marlies (Game 5), 7 ET on TSN2
Fri., May 24 - Chicago Wolves at San Diego Gulls (Game 4), 10 ET on NHL Network
Additionally, SiriusXM NHL Network Radio will be airing select games from the conference finals on SiriusXM 91:
Thu., May 23 - Charlotte Checkers at Toronto Marlies (Game 4), 7 ET
Fri., May 24 - Charlotte Checkers at Toronto Marlies (Game 5), 7 ET
Fri., May 24 - Chicago Wolves at San Diego Gulls (Game 4), 10 ET
Tue., May 28 - Toronto Marlies at Charlotte Checkers (Game 7), 7 ET (if necessary)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from May 22, 2019
- Cleveland Cavaliers, Cleveland Monsters and Canton Charge Announce New-Look-Game Entertainment Teams - Cleveland Monsters
- NHL Network to Show Game 4 of AHL's Western Conference Finals on Friday - AHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.