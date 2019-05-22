NHL Network to Show Game 4 of AHL's Western Conference Finals on Friday

May 22, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release





SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... NHL Network will televise Game 4 of the American Hockey League's Western Conference Finals between the Chicago Wolves and the San Diego Gulls, live at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on Friday, May 24.

An updated schedule of upcoming national broadcasts is below:

Thu., May 23 - Charlotte Checkers at Toronto Marlies (Game 4), 7 ET on TSN2

Fri., May 24 - Charlotte Checkers at Toronto Marlies (Game 5), 7 ET on TSN2

Fri., May 24 - Chicago Wolves at San Diego Gulls (Game 4), 10 ET on NHL Network

Additionally, SiriusXM NHL Network Radio will be airing select games from the conference finals on SiriusXM 91:

Thu., May 23 - Charlotte Checkers at Toronto Marlies (Game 4), 7 ET

Fri., May 24 - Charlotte Checkers at Toronto Marlies (Game 5), 7 ET

Fri., May 24 - Chicago Wolves at San Diego Gulls (Game 4), 10 ET

Tue., May 28 - Toronto Marlies at Charlotte Checkers (Game 7), 7 ET (if necessary)

