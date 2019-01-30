Send a Fireflies Surprise this Valentine's Day

January 30, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release





COLUMBIA, S.C.- Mason, the official mascot of the Columbia Fireflies, will be making special deliveries this Valentine's Day. This year's Valentine's Day Surprise offers everything needed to make the light of your life feel special, including two tickets to Opening Night, April 4, 2019!

This sweetheart package includes:

Two (2) Palmetto Citizens Federal Credit Union All-Star tickets for Opening Night (April 4, 2019, 7:05 PM)

Four (4) delicious cookies by The Buttered Noodle Bakery

Choice of a Fireflies mug or a Fireflies pint glass*

*Limited quantities available

Each Fireflies Valentine's Day Surprise costs $50.00 and will be delivered by Mason to your special someone on Wednesday, February 13th, or Thursday February 14th. All orders are accepted on a first come, first served basis and quantities are limited. Please contact Brooke Buckley to order by phone at (803)888-3047 or by email at bbuckley@columbiafireflies.com.

To Contact the Buttered Noodle Bakery:

Instagram and Facebook: @TheButteredNoodleBakery Website: www.thebutterednoodle.com

Email: getbaked@thebutterednoodle.com Location coming soon to the Rosewood area!

Specialty wholesale items are now available.

Season tickets for the 2019 Columbia Fireflies season are available now. Tickets can be purchased at the Fireflies box office, over the phone at 803-726-HITS, or online at FirefliesTickets.com. Individual game tickets for the 2019 season will go on sale in February.

