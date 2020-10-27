Senators Re-Sign Chlapik to One Year, Two-Way Contract

OTTAWA - The Ottawa Senators announced today that the team has signed forward Filip Chlapik to a one-year, two-way contract. The agreement holds a value $735,000 in the National Hockey League and $70,000 in the American Hockey League.

A Prague native, Chlapik, 23, spent playing time, for the third consecutive season, with both the Senators and with the team's AHL affiliate, the Belleville Senators, in 2019-20. He registered six points (three goals, three assists) and 10 penalty minutes over 31 contests with Ottawa and tallied 22 points (10 goals, 12 assists) and 49 penalty minutes over 37 games with the B-Sens.

"Filip's a competitive player who works hard," said Senators general manager Pierre Dorion. "He has applied himself to becoming an important player for us in Belleville. We're confident that work ethic will be equally as effective for him as he strives to become the same type of player in Ottawa."

The Senators' second second-round pick (48th overall) at the 2015 NHL Draft, Chlapik has recorded 11 points (five goals, six assists) and 18 penalty minutes over 56 NHL games with Ottawa. He has also registered 88 points (37 goals, 51 assists) and 124 penalty minutes over 146 contests with the B-Sens.

