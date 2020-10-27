Islanders Sign Greer, Ho-Sang, Vande Sompel and Wotherspoon

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The New York Islanders announced today that forwards A.J. Greer and Joshua Ho-Sang have agreed to one-year contracts, while defensemen Mitch Vande Sompel and Parker Wotherspoon have agreed to two-year deals.

Greer, 23, recorded 32 points (16 goals, 16 assists) in 47 games with the Colorado Eagles of the American Hockey League (AHL) last season. He ranked fifth on the team in goals and sixth in points. A native of Joliette, Que., Greer has six points (one goal, five assists) in 37 career NHL games with the Colorado Avalanche. The fifth-year pro also has 127 points (58 goals, 69 assists) in 199 career AHL games with Colorado and the San Antonio Rampage. Colorado selected Greer in the second round, 39th overall, of the 2015 NHL Draft. He was selected to the 2017 AHL All-Star Classic and won the 2016-17 Yanick Dupre Memorial Award as the AHL's Man of the Year for his outstanding contributions to the San Antonio community. The Islanders acquired Greer from Colorado on October 11, 2020.

Ho-Sang, 24, scored 13 points (four goals, nine assists) in 22 AHL games last season with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers and San Antonio. The Toronto, Ont. native has played 53 NHL games over three seasons with the Islanders, scoring 24 points (seven goals, 17 assists). The Islanders selected Ho-Sang in the first round, 28th overall, of the 2014 NHL Draft. He's played 178 career AHL games, totaling 123 points (30 goals, 93 assists). Prior to his professional career, Ho-Sang played four years of junior hockey in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with the Windsor Spitfires and Niagara IceDogs.

Vande Sompel, 23, has 60 points (17 goals, 43 assists) in 128 career games with the Sound Tigers. In 2018-19, Vande Sompel led all Sound Tigers defensemen with 10 goals and was named to the 2019 All Star Classic. Prior to his professional career, the London, Ont. native played four years of junior hockey in the OHL with the Oshawa Generals and London Knights. In 2015 he won the OHL Championship and Memorial Cup with Oshawa and a gold medal with Team Canada at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Wotherspoon, 23, scored 27 points (four goals, 23 assists) in 62 AHL games last season during his third full year with the Sound Tigers. The Surrey, BC native was Bridgeport's fourth-leading scorer and recorded the club's second most penalty minutes (82). In 186 career games with Bridgeport, Wotherspoon has 68 points (17 goals, 51 assists). Wotherspoon played junior hockey with the Tri-City Americans of the Western Hockey League and represented Canada at the 2015 Under-18 World Junior Championships.

