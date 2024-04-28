Senators and Erie Postponed Sunday

April 28, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







HARRISBURG, PA - The Harrisburg Senators and Erie SeaWolves were postponed due to unplayable field conditions Sunday afternoon in Erie. The game will be made up in Harrisburg the week of May 14 to May 19.

The Senators return home for a seven-game in six-day series against the Altoona Curve beginning Tuesday, April 30.

The Senators' offices are open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily and 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Saturdays. Tickets for any game this season are available online 24 hours a day or in person at the box office or over the phone during normal business hours. For information about Sensylvania Club Season Memberships, please call the Senators at 717-231-4444 or visit the Senators online at www.senatorsbaseball.com. You can find the Senators on Facebook at facebook.com/senatorsbaseball or @hbgsenators on Twitter.

