SEMCO and Prowlers Continue Partnership

Port Huron, MI - The Port Huron Prowlers are extremely happy to welcome back SEMCO ENERGY as a partner for the 2019-2020 5th anniversary season. SEMCO ENERGY has been a large part of the Prowlers success, and we thank them for their continued support of not only the Prowlers but also the community.

SEMCO ENERGY Gas Company, headquartered in Port Huron, Michigan, is a regulated public utility that delivers natural gas to approximately 300,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers in service territories in the southern half of the state's Lower Peninsula (including in and around the cities of Albion, Battle Creek, Holland, Niles, Port Huron, and Three Rivers) and in the central, eastern, and western parts of the state's Upper Peninsula.

SEMCO is regulated by the Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC). The MPSC regulates the cost of gas and other rates and the terms and conditions of service to our customers. SEMCO's overall strategy is to provide excellent customer service and to grow our existing businesses.

SEMCO ENERGY Gas Company is a division of SEMCO Energy, Inc., an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of AltaGas Ltd.

2019-20 Season tickets are on sale now!!!

Please contact the McMorran Box office at (810) 985-6166 for more details!

