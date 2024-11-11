Select Single-Game Tickets, Led by Opening Night, Memorial Day Weekend, Now on Sale

November 11, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - An opening wave of 2025 BlueClaws single-game tickets, including the start of the season and the start of the Jersey Shore summer, are now on sale!

Among the games available for fans now are Opening Night at the Jersey Shore, presented by Jenkinson's Boardwalk, on Tuesday, April 8th, and the four games encompassing Memorial Day Weekend, Thursday, May 22nd through Sunday, May 25th.

Click here to order tickets online. Helpful Links

Order Tickets Online, BlueClaws Membership Plans, BlueClaws Group Outings

"We're excited to really get 2025 underway with the launch of single-game ticket sales," said BlueClaws General Manager Bob McLane. "We love that this grouping of games includes Opening Night, the start of the season, and Memorial Day Weekend, the start of the summer!"

Tickets sold during this period will be just $15, $3 off the day of game price.

The BlueClaws will put select tickets on sale each of the next three Fridays. However, fans can lock in tickets to any game of their choosing with the purchase of a BlueClaws Membership Plan. These 5 or 10-Game Plans include a hot dog, soda, and novelty ice cream at each game. They also include a Boardwalk game play at each game. Finally, each plan comes with complementary tickets for Opening Night.

5-Game Membership Plans are just $80 and 10-Game Plans are just $150.

The 2025 schedule opens on Tuesday, April 8th at 6:35 pm - Opening Night at the Jersey Shore presented by Jenkinson's Boardwalk. Click here to see the full 2025 BlueClaws schedule.

For additional information, please contact a BlueClaws representative at 732-901-7000 option 3.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from November 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.