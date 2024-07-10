Select a Seat Open House July 16 and 17

July 10, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Spitfire fans interested in buying full or mini season ticket plans for the 2024-25 season can choose their seats at the Select a Seat Open House on July 16 and 17th.

Interested buyers will be able to try out any available seat in the arena from 9am to 7pm.

Access to the event will be through a special gate by the Box office with Free Parking. When fans arrive, they will check in and then meet with an available representative. (first come, first served) Appointments are available if needed by calling 519-254-5000 ext 3.

Mascots will be available for photo opportunities, tours of the suite level, sales offices, dressing room, trainers room, exercise room, coaches room and equipment managers room are also available. Please note: This event is for prospective new season ticket members. Current season members who wish to change their seat locations should contact their ticket sales representative.

