Segura Placed on IL; Pena Returns from High-A; Henderson Assigned

ZEBULON - The Milwaukee Brewers recently announced a series of roster transactions with three affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The announced moves included the assignment of RHP Logan Henderson to Carolina following the completion of his rehab assignment, the transfer of RHP Jeison Pena to Carolina from High-A Wisconsin, and the placement of RHP Miguel Segura on the injured list (7-day).

The Carolina Mudcats roster is currently at 30 active players with one on MiLB rehab and two on the injured list.

In summary:

9/6: RHP Logan Henderson completes rehab, assigned to Carolina.

9/6: RHP Jeison Pena transferred to Carolina from High-A Wisconsin.

9/6: RHP Miguel Segura placed on Carolina injured list (7-day IL).

