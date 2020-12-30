Segra Stadium to Host Second Chicken Sale

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers are proud to again partner with Mountaire Farms to offer the community affordable fresh bulk chicken. The chicken, which must be pre-ordered, will be available for pick-up in the plaza located directly in front of Segra Stadium.

Mountaire Farms is providing 40 lb. cases of frozen Black Label boneless skinless chicken breasts and fresh chicken drumsticks. A case of the chicken breasts costs $55 ($1.37/lb.) and contains eight (8) - 5 lb. exact weight sealed bags. The fresh chicken drumsticks cost $30 per case ($.75/lb.) and also contain eight weight sealed bags with approximately 8-10 drums per bag. Chicken from Mountaire Farms is One Health Certified by the USDA.

Chicken must be pre-ordered before Saturday, January 23rd at 11 a.m. Pick up is Friday, January 29th between 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. Vehicles will enter the plaza off Ray Avenue, check-in, have their chicken brought to them, and will continue through the plaza while exiting off Hay Street. Pick up times are to be chosen at checkout and further instructions will be emailed to each purchaser.

To place an order, visit www.fayettevillewoodpeckers.com and click the chicken sale image on the front page.

