See You at Riverwalk this Week for Happy Hour, Tailgates, 5Ks, and More

Join us in the Club Car Bar this weekend for Saturday game day fun! Watch college football games on the 6 TVs in the best sports bar in downtown Montgomery! Gates will open at 2:00pm. Reserve a table for your friends and family to enjoy great food and drinks in the comfort of the Club Car Bar or out in the stadium atmosphere. There are no admission or reservation fees, but to insure proper social distancing in the space please RSVP via the above link. If you are interested in setting up a full tailgate and having access to the Riverwalk Stadium outfield for your group, contact Chris Walker via email at [email protected]

The Biscuits and EnMotive are teaming up to bring you the Run Gumpy Run 5K. All entrants receive a commemorative 2020 Run Gumpy Run 5K Goodie Bag including a commemorative t-shirt, baseball diamond finishers medal, a new logo branded hat and custom race bib shipped directly to each participant.

The Run Gumpy Run 5K is a 3.1-mile virtual race in which participants have the option to run or walk the five-kilometer distance on the treadmill, sidewalk or trail. Each Thursday in October the Biscuits will host a Happy Hour and give participants the option to run or walk your 5K in and around Riverwalk Stadium. Funds raised through the 5K will benefit the Biscuits Charitable Foundation, which is set up for general fundraising in the River Region.

The Gumpyshack Chipping Challenge continues this Thursday. A $5 donation to the Biscuits Charitable Foundation gives you 10 chances at chipping golf balls at targets on the field to win prizes. It is a combination of Launch-A-Ball and the driving range! All participants must bring their own golf clubs (wedges only). Happy Hours will continue to be dog, and family friendly. All guests must wear a face covering to enter the ballpark.

Happy Hours are still Dog Friendly! Fill Out Waiver Here!

Crafty Lefty is back on tap at the Club Car Bar!

Crafty Lefty T-Shirts Now Available!

On the mound a Crafty Lefty is a left handed pitcher who uses everything in his arsenal to get outs. He will not over power the batters with velocity, but always gets the job done. This Crafty Lefty is no different. It uses just the right amount of citrus and wheat flavors without being too over powering. The perfect baseball beer for the stands, the sandlot, the backyard or the bar, Crafty Lefty gets the job done!

