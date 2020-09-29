Louisiana Knights Back in Action at MGM Park for Fall Season

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers in partnership with the Louisiana Knights have announced that MGM Park will once again host Knights baseball over two separate weekends as part of their fall season. Games will take place at the home of the Shuckers beginning this Saturday, October 3 and Sunday, October 4 before returning four weeks later for games on October 31 and November 1. The Knights are slated to play five games each day beginning at 9:00 AM with the final contest set to start at 6:00 PM.

"The two weekends at MGM Park will highlight the Knights' fall tournament schedule," said founder and President of the Louisiana Knights Jack Cressend. "Our organization continues to focus on player development and investing in players improving their game to achieve their goals. We look forward to our continued partnership with the Biloxi Shuckers and MGM Park. Their staff provides a first-class experience for our players and their families."

The Shuckers and Knights began their partnership earlier this summer when the Knights played at MGM Park over four consecutive weekends in June and returned for two weekends at the end of July into August to conclude their summer season. Once the upcoming games are completed, the Knights will have played more than 90 games at MGM Park this year.

The staff at MGM Park will continue to take all necessary precautions during Knights games to ensure proper sanitation and social distancing measures are in compliance with local, state and federal guidelines in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

"The Shuckers are proud to host the Louisiana Knights at MGM Park once again," said Shuckers General Manager Hunter Reed. "We've learned how to safely host multiple events in recent months as we've dealt with these challenging times, but it's always fun to get some great baseball back out on the field."

For those looking to attend games, tickets will be available for purchase at the main gate on the day of the game. Fans can expect a limited stadium seating capacity with certain seats, rows and sections blocked off to help maintain social distancing. Additionally, the Shuckers have partnered with ServiceMaster Clean to ensure the safest possible environment through consistent cleaning and disinfecting of high traffic areas.

Based in Mandeville, Louisiana, the Louisiana Knights are one of the most respected baseball programs in the country. The Knights are comprised of multiple teams ranging from U8 to high school and compete in tournaments locally and nationally throughout the summer and fall. Players from all over the Gulf Coast region have enjoyed high levels of success with the Knights and several hundred of their players have gone on to successful collegiate and professional careers. The organization's mission is to provide its players and families with lifelong memories while giving players all the resources necessary to become the best versions of themselves on and off the field.

The Shuckers front office remains open during normal business hours, Monday-Friday from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Fans can reach the front office by calling (228) 233-3465 or emailing [email protected] The Shuckers are also now offering fans the opportunity to take the field for one-hour exclusive batting practice sessions at MGM Park beginning October 5. For more information or to book a batting practice experience, contact Layton Markwood at (228) 271-3486 or email [email protected]

