Secure Your Seat for the 20th Anniversary of Sea Dogs Hockey

September 13, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Saint John Sea Dogs News Release







Opening Weekend is just ONE week away!

If you haven't secure your Season Tickets for the 2024-25 season, now is the time! Renew by Thursday, September 19 to receive $20 worth of 50/50 tickets (per season ticket) for the Home Opener on Friday, September 20th! The pot is already nearing $9,000 and is expected to grow to $20,000!

To begin your renewal process, fill out the Season Ticket form OR email one of our representatives listed below!

Jared McGuirk, Manager of Season Tickets - jared@sjseadogs.com

Adam Clark, Account Coordinator - adam.clark@sjseadogs.com

Graham Wallace, Office Manager - reception@sjseadogs.com

Following that, a Sea Dogs representative will be in touch to complete your renewal process. Payment options include paying in full by credit card, paying by e-transfer to payments@sjseadogs.com, or signing up for our payment plan.

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from September 13, 2024

Secure Your Seat for the 20th Anniversary of Sea Dogs Hockey - Saint John Sea Dogs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.