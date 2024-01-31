Second Year of Curve Charities Generates over $100,000 in Donations to Area Non-Profits

January 31, 2024 - Eastern League (EL) - Altoona Curve News Release







CURVE, PA - Altoona Curve Charities, a 501c3 organization dedicated to supporting local youth programs and organizations that promote exercise, health, activity and education for the betterment of youth and community, is pleased to announce recipients of grant money and in-kind services for the record-setting 2023 grant cycle.

The 2023 grant cycle surpasses $100,000 for the first time after donating over $75,000 in its first year. Altoona Curve Charities raises money throughout the year through the purchase of 50/50 tickets at every home game. Donations are also accepted directly here.

'We are proud of the record setting year Altoona Curve Charities had in 2023," said Curve GM Nate Bowen. "We cannot thank the Altoona Curve Booster Club enough for their help in selling the 50/50 tickets all season long and for our fans in helping make this record setting year possible, so that we can support so many great organizations that work toward the mission of promoting good, healthy, habits from a young age. We are aiming to top 2023's record amount of funds raised in 2024 so we can help and partner with even more area non-profit organizations."

The 2023 grant cycle for Curve charities touched 33 organizations including:

Altoona Area Public Library

Ambucs - Altoona Chapter

Beating the Odds Foundation

Bellwood-Antis Youth Baseball Inc.

Bellwood-Antis Youth Softball Inc.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Blair County

Cambria County Backpack Project

Chestnut Ridge Ball Leagues, Inc.

Downtown Bedford Incorporated

Dreams Go On, Inc.

Ebensburg Youth League Baseball

Family Services Incorporated

Garver Memorial YMCA

Huntingdon Area SD Educational Foundation

Jared Box Project

Joshua House

Mountain Lion Backpack Program

Morrisons Cove Memorial Park

Penn State Altoona Kids' College

Philipsburg-Osceola Area Educational Foundation

Philipsburg-Osceola Little League

Roaring Spring Community Library Association

Saint Francis University Rural Outreach Chemistry for Kids (R.O.C.K.)

Sitting Bulls Sled Hockey

Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art

The Learning Lamp, Inc.

Tiger Pack Program

Tyrone Snyder Public Library

Variety the Children's Charity

Westmont Hilltop SD HAT (PTO org)

Williamsburg Farm Show Parks & Rec

Williamsburg Youth Baseball and Softball League

YES to Kids

Non-profit organizations that are interested in applying for the next grant cycle, opening in the fall of 2024, can gather additional information and reaching Director of Community Relations Annie Choiniere at AChoiniere@altoonacurve.com.

For tickets and more information on the 2024 Altoona Curve season, presented by Stuckey Automotive, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from January 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.