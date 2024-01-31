Second Year of Curve Charities Generates over $100,000 in Donations to Area Non-Profits
January 31, 2024 - Eastern League (EL) - Altoona Curve News Release
CURVE, PA - Altoona Curve Charities, a 501c3 organization dedicated to supporting local youth programs and organizations that promote exercise, health, activity and education for the betterment of youth and community, is pleased to announce recipients of grant money and in-kind services for the record-setting 2023 grant cycle.
The 2023 grant cycle surpasses $100,000 for the first time after donating over $75,000 in its first year. Altoona Curve Charities raises money throughout the year through the purchase of 50/50 tickets at every home game. Donations are also accepted directly here.
'We are proud of the record setting year Altoona Curve Charities had in 2023," said Curve GM Nate Bowen. "We cannot thank the Altoona Curve Booster Club enough for their help in selling the 50/50 tickets all season long and for our fans in helping make this record setting year possible, so that we can support so many great organizations that work toward the mission of promoting good, healthy, habits from a young age. We are aiming to top 2023's record amount of funds raised in 2024 so we can help and partner with even more area non-profit organizations."
The 2023 grant cycle for Curve charities touched 33 organizations including:
Altoona Area Public Library
Ambucs - Altoona Chapter
Beating the Odds Foundation
Bellwood-Antis Youth Baseball Inc.
Bellwood-Antis Youth Softball Inc.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Blair County
Cambria County Backpack Project
Chestnut Ridge Ball Leagues, Inc.
Downtown Bedford Incorporated
Dreams Go On, Inc.
Ebensburg Youth League Baseball
Family Services Incorporated
Garver Memorial YMCA
Huntingdon Area SD Educational Foundation
Jared Box Project
Joshua House
Mountain Lion Backpack Program
Morrisons Cove Memorial Park
Penn State Altoona Kids' College
Philipsburg-Osceola Area Educational Foundation
Philipsburg-Osceola Little League
Roaring Spring Community Library Association
Saint Francis University Rural Outreach Chemistry for Kids (R.O.C.K.)
Sitting Bulls Sled Hockey
Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art
The Learning Lamp, Inc.
Tiger Pack Program
Tyrone Snyder Public Library
Variety the Children's Charity
Westmont Hilltop SD HAT (PTO org)
Williamsburg Farm Show Parks & Rec
Williamsburg Youth Baseball and Softball League
YES to Kids
Non-profit organizations that are interested in applying for the next grant cycle, opening in the fall of 2024, can gather additional information and reaching Director of Community Relations Annie Choiniere at AChoiniere@altoonacurve.com.
For tickets and more information on the 2024 Altoona Curve season, presented by Stuckey Automotive, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.
