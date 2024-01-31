Fightin Phils Announce Updates on Redner's Event Center

(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils, Double-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, are excited to announce updates on the Redner's Event Center.

Overall, the upgrades to America's Classic Ballpark will total $45 million, which makes it the largest renovation in the history of FirstEnergy Stadium. The Redner's Event Center will provide unmatched event space on both the first and second floor; including an amazing venue to watch Reading Fightin Phils games from.

An additional component of the $45 million project is the inclusion of a brand-new $2 million video board and accompanying ribbon board. The video board is larger than ever before and offers tremendous clarity. The images will be bigger and sharper than ever before, offering a pristine in-park experience for fans in 2024 and beyond. Beneath the videoboard will be big-league style double-stacked bullpens that will sit adjacent to the Redner's Event Center.

The focal point of the expansion project is the Redner's Event Center, which will serve as a tremendous event space both on game days and non-game days. It will have its own dedicated entrance and brand-new parking lot. Additionally, there will be a drop-off circle adjacent to the building. The entrance side of the building will also include large scale murals of the four R-Phils' retired number players: #9 Robin Roberts, #14 Jim Bunning, #24 Mike Schmidt and #26 Ryne Sandberg. All four R-Phils have made the Baseball Hall of Fame.

The Redner's Event Center is accessed on street level when entering the building, but is actually on the second floor on the field facing side. The inside of the event space will feature tremendous brickwork, factory style historic décor, wooden ceilings, and an all-glass view of the FirstEnergy Stadium playing field. The main event space can accommodate up to 550 people in a seated setup and up to 1,000 people in a cocktail party or trade show set up.

In total, the Redner's Event Center will include over 14,000 square feet of versatile event space, featuring 6,500 square feet in the largest event room.

The Redner's Event Center can be configured to accommodate many different kinds of functions and outings during all R-Phils home games. Large groups of 200 or more people can use the entire large event space to host dinner functions, weddings and more during games. The space will include a big-screen television, along with TVs on each field-facing column, and a full audio-visual sound system.

Overlooking the field and connected to the main event space is a large veranda, which offers an incredible view of the entire stadium. The veranda actually sits atop the R-Phils homerun wall, and will include comfortable chairs and bar stools, allowing for guests to move freely from the inside to outside during a game. Also, the doors to the veranda can completely open 180 degrees, to provide guests with an open air, indoor/outdoor experience.

Smaller groups can also utilize the event space for games, as the Redner's Event Center can be partitioned into smaller game suites. The space can be broken into individual suites that can accommodate a wide range of guests. The suites will feature a combination of stem tables and bar stools, sit-down tables and access to the veranda. This will allow any sized group to enjoy a game in the Redner's Event Center.

The Redner's Event Center will also offer full food, drink and waiter/waitress service. The options will range from a simple buffet to high-end waiter/waitress service and everything in between. It'll offer options from a variety of great catering partners in the Berks County area.

Starting today, groups from 25-500 people can book outings at the Redner's Event Center for R-Phils games in 2024. For more information, go to rphils.com/events. There you can find contact information and reach out to our Redner's Event Center sales team for more information.

Outside of gamedays, the Redner's Event Center can host events on any non Fightin Phils gameday as well. The large event space, which can accommodate up to 550 people in a banquet setting, or 1,000 for a cocktail party, can be set up however is desired. The event center will provide a stage, dance floor, televisions and audio/video systems, and will be perfect for weddings, Bar/Bat Mitzvahs, corporate parties, trade shows, fundraising dinners, and more.

In addition to the large event space, the Redner's Event Center will feature multiple event spaces for a variety of events, whether those events be big or small. Groups can range from 25 to 1,000. Those events can include retirement dinners, rehearsal dinners, business meetings, baby showers, birthday parties, holiday parties and much more. These smaller adjacent spaces will also be perfect for breakouts, or cocktail parties, accompanying events hosted in the large event space.

The first of these alternate event spaces is the Baseballtown Club, this area, will accommodate between 25-125 people. It will be located in the upper level of the Event Center and have its own veranda and view of the field. The same catering options will be available in the Baseballtown Club as the large event space, and it will have TVs, a sound system, bars and much more.

The next area is the R-Phils Club. It will be on the first floor and feature great field views, brick work and the same iconic wooden factory-style ceiling found in the upstairs large event space. It will accommodate between 25-150 people and has the same catering options with TVs, sound system, bars and more.

Finally, the Turf Club, sits adjacent to the R-Phils Club and those two spaces can be combined for larger parties. The Turf Club is located on the first floor and has awesome views of the field. It will feature the same catering options, TVs, a sound system, bar and much more. The Turf Club is larger and can accommodate from 50-300 people.

In addition to those four event spaces, the Redner's Event Center will also feature a lovely Bridal Suite/Green Room. It will be located on the second level and adjacent to the large event space. It will include its own veranda with doors that can open to it to enjoy the open air. This room will be perfect for a wedding party and will have its own television, bar, comfortable seating, a power room and much more.

Booking for the Redner's Event Center for 2024 are now open, but will go fast. For more information on the Redner's Event Center, to request a proposal or to contact our Event Center team, you can visit HERE or go to rphils.com/events. The Fightin Phils are excited to welcome fans to the Redner's Event Center in 2024!

More details on the $45 million expansion project, including more info on the $2 million video board, double-stacked bullpens and other team-related aspects of the Redner's Event Center will be shared soon.

The Reading Fightin Phils return to FirstEnergy Stadium to open the 2024 season on April 9, 2024, against the Portland Sea Dogs. Season tickets, mini plans, and group outings for 2024 are now available. For more details, go to rphils.com, call 610-370-BALL, or at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2024 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.

