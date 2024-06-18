Second Half Begins in Modesto. San Jose Giants (35-27) at Modesto Nuts

June 18, 2024 - California League (CalL)

San Jose Giants News Release







SERIES SCHEDULE & PROBABLE STARTING PITCHERS:

Tuesday, June 18 7:05 PM SJ - Joe Whitman (1-5, 4.29) vs. MOD - Will Schomberg (6-1, 2.68)

Wednesday, June 19 7:05 PM SJ - Ubert Mejias (3-2, 3.27) vs. MOD - Elijah Dale (3-2, 4.13)

Thursday, June 20 7:05 PM SJ - Dylan Carmouche (3-1, 3.19) vs. MOD - Ashton Izzi (5-2, 2.24)

Friday, June 21 7:05 PM SJ - Josh Bostick (0-5, 5.47) vs. MOD - Brody Hopkins (2-2, 3.48)

Saturday, June 22 6:05 PM SJ - Shane Rademacher (5-2, 3.83) vs. MOD - Tyler Gough (6-2, 2.86)

Sunday, June 23 2:05 PM SJ - Joe Whitman (1-5, 4.29) vs. MOD - Will Schomberg (6-1, 2.68)

GIANTS IN MODESTO THIS WEEK: The San Jose Giants are in Modesto this week for a six-game series against the Nuts (Mariners affiliate) at John Thurman Field. The first half concludes on Thursday with Friday's contest marking the beginning of the 66-game second half.

BROADCAST INFORMATION: The entire series in Modesto can be heard live on sjgiants.com with Joe Ritzo and Justin Allegri calling all of the action.

INSIDE THE MATCHUP: The Giants are 6-6 against the first half North Division champion Nuts this season with the road team having won 10 out of the 12 meetings between the two clubs. Modesto won five of six games in a series at Excite Ballpark from April 16-21 before the Giants claimed five of six games at John Thurman Field from May 14-19. This series features the top two pitching staffs in the California League: 1. Modesto 3.59 ERA, 2. San Jose 3.65 ERA. These two teams have also combined to win two out of the last three league championships (Giants in 2021, Nuts in 2023).

GIANT TURNAROUND: Since starting the season 5-11, the Giants have posted an excellent 30-16 (.652) record dating back to April 25. San Jose is 5-1-2 in their last eight series' overall.

SERIES REVIEW: Last week, the Giants won four of six games against the visiting Inland Empire 66ers at Excite Ballpark. San Jose took the first four contests to clinch a series victory before the Sixers claimed the final two games. Three of the games in the series went into extra innings with the Giants winning two of them. Despite the series win, San Jose (35-27) was eliminated from first half North Division title contention last Saturday. Sunday's 12-10, 10-inning setback was the fifth time this season that San Jose lost a game in which they were one out away from victory (led 10-9 with two outs in the top of the ninth).

LEAGUE LEADERBOARD: Jonah Cox and Bryce Eldridge are both among the California League leaders in multiple hitting categories. Cox enters the week first in the league in stolen bases (38), second in batting average (.314), third in runs scored (46), third in hits (65) and third in on-base percentage (.427). Eldridge ranks fourth in home runs (9) and fourth in RBI's (40). On the pitching side, Dylan Carmouche (6th, 3.19) and Ubert Mejias (8th, 3.27) are among the league leaders in ERA while Trent Harris is tied for first with four saves.

PITCHING SHINES: Since May 1, the Giants pitching staff has posted a league-best 3.17 team ERA (25-16 record). San Jose is attempting to lead the Cal League in ERA for a fourth consecutive season (currently second at 3.65).

ROAD SUCCESS: The Giants are a stellar 20-9 on the road this season. Among all 30 Single-A teams, only the Modesto Nuts (25-8) have a better road record. San Jose has won four out of their five road series' this year although the one series loss did come on their most recent road trip (2-4 record in Stockton from June 4-9). The Giants average a full run more per game on the road (5.6 runs/game) compared to at home (4.6). San Jose's team ERA on the road is an excellent 2.62 while at home it's 4.53 (15-18 record).

POWER SURGE: The Giants have enjoyed a power surge at the plate since the beginning of June. Entering the week, San Jose has hit 16 home runs through their first 14 games in June - tied for second in the California League (Modesto leads with 19 HR). The Giants hit only a combined 21 homers in April and May (48 games). The power surge has helped overcome San Jose batting .218 as a team in June - second-to-last in the league. Giants home run leaders this month include: Bryce Eldridge (4 HR), Cesar Quintas (2 HR) and Elian Rayo (2 HR). Of note, Modesto has allowed a league-low 16 home runs in 61 games this season.

IN THE 'PEN: San Jose's 3.53 bullpen ERA ranks second in the California League (Fresno 3.45). Individually, Cesar Perdomo boasts a 1.18 ERA in 38 innings out of the Giants bullpen this season. Perdomo has allowed only one earned run over his last 21 1/3 innings. Trent Harris is a perfect 4-for-4 in save opportunities to go with a 1.14 ERA and .147 opposing AVG in 31 2/3 innings this season (44 SO).

BIG LEAGUE DEBUT: Former San Jose pitcher Spencer Bivens made his major league debut last Sunday with the San Francisco Giants. Bivens made 21 relief appearances with the SJ Giants during the 2022 season (2.70 ERA, 36 SO in 30 IP). He becomes the fifth player from the 2022 San Jose team to have reached the major leagues joining pitchers Keaton Winn, Landen Roupp and Mason Black along with outfielder Wade Meckler.

ON DECK: Following the current series in Modesto, the Giants return to Excite Ballpark for their longest homestand of the second half - a stretch of nine straight games against the Fresno Grizzlies (six games, June 25-30) and Stockton Ports (three games, July 1-3). Beginning on June 25, the Giants will play 21 out of their next 27 games at home through July 28.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from June 18, 2024

Second Half Begins in Modesto. San Jose Giants (35-27) at Modesto Nuts - San Jose Giants

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.