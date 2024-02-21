SeaWolves Unveil Championship Ring Design

February 21, 2024 - Eastern League (EL) - Erie SeaWolves News Release







(Erie, PA) - The Erie SeaWolves, Double-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, are excited to release the design of the team's 2023 Eastern League Championship ring.

Each championship ring features a top encrusted with white stones and a stone-wrapped edge of red gems. There are 75 stones to represent each of the SeaWolves' wins during the regular season. The top of the ring features a baseball diamond with four additional red stones representing the SeaWolves' four playoff victories, bringing the ring's total to 79 stones.

The right side of the ring features the championship year and the team's Captain Wolf logo while the left side of the ring features each player's last name, the Detroit Tigers' Olde English D logo, and AA to represent the Eastern League's level of play.

The top of the ring features the team's Howling Wolf logo. The base of the ring features the SeaWolves' team mantra "HOWL YEAH." The inside of the ring is inscribed with the team's overall 2023 record and "CALM HEART BEAT," words of encouragement that manager Gabe Alvarez shared with the players to maintain focus and composure during the excitement of the playoffs.

All of the lettering is in yellow gold while the remainder of the ring is white gold.

"We were so close to winning a championship in 2022 that winning it in 2023 made it so much sweeter. Designing the ring became a full time project for a few weeks" SeaWolves Owner Fernando Aguirre said. "After reading a story about the Denver Nuggets championship ring which included a number of stones to reflect their wins, I decided that would be a very memorable thing to do and that's where the idea to have 79 stones came from. I wanted the ring to be an item anyone associated with the 2023 team will cherish forever. After speaking with Gabe about other potential items we should add to the ring, he told me about their mantra of "Calm Heart Beat". I loved the story and decided it would be another way to make this ring very memorable. I'm so proud of Gabe and his team and thankful of our strong relationship with the Tigers. Clearly, winning a championship is now a highlight of my time as owner and it is now another incentive to win more championships. Go SeaWolves".

"The rings are beautiful. They are classy and elegant, and really epitomize what it is like to have Fernando Aguirre as an owner. Fernando, along with our front office staff in Erie, have always provided everything we need to be successful, and I am extremely grateful to be able to manage for them," SeaWolves manager Gabe Alvarez said. "These rings will forever be a symbol of the hard work, dedication and sacrifices the 2023 team made to be called champions. Most of all, they will be a reminder of how the SeaWolves and the city of Erie came together and bonded to do something very special -- to make history."

The SeaWolves championship rings were produced by BaronR Championship Rings of Windsor, Ontario, Detroit's proud neighbor to the north. Notable BaronR clients include NBA Championship Rings for the Cleveland Cavaliers (2016) and Toronto Raptors (2019), along with the 2022 MLS Cup Championship Rings for LAFC. Other noteworthy inclusions are that BaronR is partnered with the University of Alabama Athletics, and have been with both the University of Notre Dame and the University of Michigan.

SeaWolves players and coaches will receive their rings at a special ceremony in Lakeland, Florida in late March. Additionally, the SeaWolves will host a special ring presentation with the returning players on Opening Night, Tuesday, April 9 at UPMC Park before the game against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

