SeaWolves Unveil 30 Seasons Logo and New Red Jerseys

(Erie, PA) - The back-to-back Eastern League Champion Erie SeaWolves, Double-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, today are excited to introduce a commemorative 30 Seasons logo and new red jerseys for the 2025 season.

The newly designed 30 Seasons logo incorporates the bold, iconic elements of the SeaWolves' brand, paired with a nod to the team's legacy and future. The commemorative logo features a central shield with crossed bone Roman numerals, symbolizing strength and resilience. Vibrant red banners proudly feature the team's name in capital letters, founding year and current year. The 30 Seasons logo will be prominently featured on SeaWolves branding throughout the year and be featured as a jersey sleeve patch.

The team has also unveiled a striking new red jersey design, which updates the team's arched jersey lettering for the first time since the team rebranded prior to the 2013 season. The updated wordmark introduces a new S letterform with decorative serifs, taking inspiration from hand-drawn treasure maps and wood carvings. The new mark also features a capital W to more accurately reflect how the team has spelled its official name since it started play in 1995.

The SeaWolves' 30 Seasons logo and red jersey marks were designed by Dan Simon of Studio Simon in Louisville, Kentucky. Studio Simon is a leader in sports brand identity development. Studio Simon has worked with over 100 professional, college, and amateur sports teams and developed identities for two Super Bowls (XXXVI and XXXVII), the Savannah Bananas, and nine Baseball Winter Meetings.

SeaWolves Ticket Memberships, Paw Pack flexible ticket books, group and hospitality outings are now available for the 2025 season by visiting SeaWolves.com or by calling 814-456-1300.

