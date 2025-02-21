SeaWolves to Host Shamrock Shindig on March 15

February 21, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

(Erie, PA) - The back-to-back Eastern League Champion Erie SeaWolves, Double-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, announce today that the team will host a Shamrock Shindig, in celebration of St. Patrick's Day, on Saturday, March 15 from 11:00 a.m. until 7 p.m. in the UPMC Park Stadium Club.

Admission is free, but the event is exclusively for guests ages 21 and older with a valid ID. Guests can enjoy traditional Irish fare, drink specials and entertainment from RokkBoxx (12 p.m. until 6 p.m.). College basketball conference tournament games will also be shown on the Stadium Club bar televisions. The SeaWolves' leprechaun and C. Wolf will be available for photos at 3:30 p.m.

Drink specials include domestic green draft beers for $6 as well as Irish Sunrise (vodka, green apple pucker, blue curacao, orange juice & sours) and Lucky Irishman (Jameson and Bailey's) specialty drinks for $8 each. Additional beer, wine, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase. Food specials include Reuben Sandwiches, Reuben Crispy Rolls, Loaded Irish Kettle Chips and more.

All guests will be eligible to enter to win SeaWolves prizes throughout the day. Drawings will be held on the hour with the team giving away a free suite night at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Other prizes include tickets to Opening Night and gifts from team partners.

The UPMC Park Team Store and SeaWolves ticket office will be open on March 15 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

SeaWolves single game tickets are on sale now (available online only at SeaWolves.com). Regular box office hours and ticket package holder pickup will begin on Saturday, March 8 at 10 a.m. For ticket packages and hospitality, contact the SeaWolves at 814-456-1300.

