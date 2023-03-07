SeaWolves to Host Hiring Event at UPMC Park

(Erie, PA) - The Erie SeaWolves, Double-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, announced today that the team will host a Game Day Crew hiring event on Tuesday, March 14. The team is seeking outgoing, enthusiastic individuals (ages 16 & up) to fill a variety of game day positions for the 2023 baseball season.

The hiring event will take place in the UPMC Park Stadium Club located at 831 French St. from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Interested individuals will enter the Stadium Club through the ground level lobby and then take the elevator to the fourth floor. Prospective Game Day Crew Members will fill out applications and audition on the spot.

Available Crew Member positions include:

Food Service (Cashiers, Cooks, Servers, Runners & Vendors)

Stadium Operations (Post-Event Cleaning and Event Day Porters)

Team Store Associates

50/50 Sellers

Bat Boys

Press Box Staff (Official scorers, Game Day stringers, Pitch Clock operators, Balls/Strikes operators)

Funland Attendants

Camera Operators

Wolf Pack Entertainment Team

