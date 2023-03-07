RubberDucks 2023 Single Game Tickets Are on Sale Now

(AKRON, OHIO) - Single game tickets are now on sale for all 69 Akron RubberDucks regular season home games from April 6-Sept. 17, 2023 at Canal Park.

Fans can purchase single game tickets at akronrubberducks.com/tickets or by calling 855-97-QUACK or 330-253-5151.

Single game ticket prices start as low as $5. Please visit milb.com/akron/ballpark/boxoffice for a full breakdown of ticket prices.

"We are excited to announce our single game tickets are now on sale," RubberDucks President and General Manager Jim Pfander said. "After the start of Spring Training and the release of our promotional schedule, it is starting to feel like time for baseball in Akron once again. I can't wait to see everyone back in Canal Park on April 6."

A ticket is required for any guest above age 3 (and anyone 3 and under who requires a seat).

Group ticket packages and flexible multi-game ticket plans can also be purchased by calling 330-253-5151, emailing ticketservice@akronrubberducks.com or visiting akronrubberducks.com.

A full promotional schedule for the 2023 season at Canal Park is available at milb.com/akron/tickets/promotions.

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. The RubberDucks season at Canal Park begins on Thursday, April 6 against the Erie SeaWolves at 6:35 p.m. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 330-253-5151 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, or visit akronrubberducks.com/. For more information about the team, please call 330-253-5151, visit the website at akronrubberducks.com, Facebook page facebook.com/AkronRubberDucks, or on Twitter @AkronRubberDuck, and Instagram @akronrubberducks.

