SeaWolves to Host Book Signing Event this Saturday

January 15, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







(Erie, PA) - The Erie SeaWolves, Double-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, are excited to invite fans to a special book signing event this Saturday, January 18, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the UPMC Park Team Store. Author Kevin Coleman and the SeaWolves' mascot, C. Wolf, will be on hand to sign copies of A Mascot Tale: The Untold Story of C. Wolf, a heartwarming children's book that takes readers on an imaginative journey through the origins of the team's mascot.

Written and digitally illustrated by Kevin Coleman, the book highlights themes of overcoming challenges, finding one's unique talents, and the power of positive encouragement. The story is also inspired by Kevin's own journey as an Autistic student, reflecting his personal experiences and triumphs.

A Mascot Tale: The Untold Story of C. Wolf is available for $12 at the UPMC Park Team Store or online at SeaWolves.com. A portion of the proceeds from each book sold will be donated to the Autism Society of Northwestern Pennsylvania, supporting individuals and families in the region.

The book is also featured in the SeaWolves' C. Wolf's Reading Club, presented by the Erie County Community College. The program challenges local students to read eight books between January and March, rewarding those who complete the challenge with a free ticket to a SeaWolves game.

During the event, attendees will be able to purchase Paw Pack ticket books for the upcoming 2025 season. Attendees who purchase both Coleman's book and a Paw Pack at the event will receive two bonus vouchers, each redeemable for a ticket to a 2025 regular season SeaWolves game.

The event is open to fans of all ages, and books will be available for purchase and signing during the event.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from January 15, 2025

SeaWolves to Host Book Signing Event this Saturday - Erie SeaWolves

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.