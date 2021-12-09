SeaWolves to Hold Victory Parade to Honor Team Accomplishments

(Erie, PA) - The Erie SeaWolves, Double-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, will hold a one-car victory parade on Friday, December 10, 2021 to honor the team's recent award-winning accomplishments.

At the Baseball Winter Meetings in Orlando, FL earlier this week, Team President Greg Coleman was named Minor League Baseball Executive of the Year. Additionally, the team won the 2021 Golden Bobblehead Award recognizing the Best Promotion or Event in Minor League Baseball for Wonders Night at UPMC Park. The team also won the Golden Club Award, given to the most creative Minor League Baseball team amongst all 2021 Golden Bobblehead winners.

"We are incredibly honored to bring these national awards back to Erie, PA," SeaWolves Assistant GM Greg Gania said. "We proved that wonderful things can be accomplished when you dream big and execute even bigger. We thank all our fans and community partners for their support."

During the one-car parade, weather permitting, C. Wolf will be standing out of the sunroof of a GMC Terrain holding the two Golden Bobbleheads while Greg Coleman will sit in the front passenger seat showing off his Executive of the Year Award. The team apologizes in advance for any and all obnoxious horn-honking through the streets of Erie. The loosely scheduled parade route will begin at the entrance plaza at UPMC Park (831 French St.) and proceed west on 9th street. Featured streets on the route through downtown Erie will be French St., State St, Peach St and eventually, Perry Square. The parade will begin on or around 3 p.m. No timetable has been set for the length of the parade. Parade music will include the SeaWolves run-scoring song, the title track from That Thing You Do!, and other ballpark favorites.

Fans who would like to see the Golden Bobblehead Awards in person and take photographs can do so by visiting the SeaWolves Team Store on Saturday, December 12 between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday is also Signature Saturday. Any fan who makes a purchase of $50 or more (price before tax) will receive a mystery autographed baseball. Mystery autographed baseballs include Detroit Tigers legends Alan Trammell, Lance Parrish and Jim Leyland and SeaWolves stars like Spencer Torkelson, Riley Greene, Ryan Kreidler and more!

