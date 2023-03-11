SeaWolves Super Ticket Saturday Set for March 18

(Erie, PA) - The Erie SeaWolves, Double-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, announced today the team will hold Super Ticket Saturday on Saturday, March 18 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Super Ticket Saturday marks the first day fans can purchase 2023 tickets in person at the UPMC Park box office. For every ticket purchased on Super Ticket Saturday, the SeaWolves will donate a matching Opening Week game ticket to local youth and veterans' organizations.

SeaWolves Captain's Club Members can pick up their 2023 ticket packages at the UPMC Park Stadium Club and receive a complimentary Smith's hot dog and Pepsi soft drink. All fans will be able to watch college basketball in the UPMC Park Stadium Club and order from a cash menu featuring select food options and $3 draft beers (ages 21+). Erie's favorite mascot, C. Wolf, will be in the Stadium Club from 1 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. to take photos with fans.

The UPMC Park Team Store will be open, showcasing new merchandise for the upcoming season.

Fans interested in Captain's Club season ticket memberships will be able to learn more and select from available seats.

Beginning on March 20, the UPMC Park box office will be open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Single-game Upper Box and Lower Box seat ticket prices will remain unchanged for the 2023 season. Fans purchasing in advance of game day can save up to $3 per ticket compared to day-of-game walk-up prices. Convenience fees will apply to online purchases.

Lower Box Seat Tickets (All 100 Level Sections): $15 in advance or online | $18 walk-up, day-of-game price

Upper Box Seat Tickets (All 200 Level Sections): $12 in advance or online | $15 walk-up, day-of-game price

UPMC Park Stadium Club: $30 | $49 including buffet (Advance purchase required; limited dates available.)

Captain's Club season ticket memberships, Paw Pack flexible ticket books, suites, picnics, Stadium Club events, and Bud Light Party Deck groups are now available for the 2023 season by visiting SeaWolves.com or by calling 814-456-1300.

