SeaWolves Owner Fernando Aguirre's Statement on the Passing of Erie Otters' Owner Jim Waters
December 14, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Erie SeaWolves News Release
"I am saddened to learn of the passing of Jim Waters. He was kind, generous, respected, and made an enduring impact on so many. Jim and I were welcomed to the Erie sports scene a few months apart in 2015, and I am thankful that our journeys brought us together. On behalf of the Erie SeaWolves, I would like to extend my sympathies to Jim's wife, Sheila, and his family, friends, and the Erie Otters organization."
Check out the Erie SeaWolves Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...
Eastern League Stories from December 14, 2024
- SeaWolves Owner Fernando Aguirre's Statement on the Passing of Erie Otters' Owner Jim Waters - Erie SeaWolves
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Erie SeaWolves Stories
- SeaWolves Owner Fernando Aguirre's Statement on the Passing of Erie Otters' Owner Jim Waters
- SeaWolves Announce Signature Saturday, Shop with Santa Wolf and Holiday Shopping Hours
- Applications Now Open for the 2025 Chace Numata Scholarship
- SeaWolves' Gania Wins PRSA Award
- SeaWolves Announce 2025 Schedule and Game Times