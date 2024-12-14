SeaWolves Owner Fernando Aguirre's Statement on the Passing of Erie Otters' Owner Jim Waters

December 14, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







"I am saddened to learn of the passing of Jim Waters. He was kind, generous, respected, and made an enduring impact on so many. Jim and I were welcomed to the Erie sports scene a few months apart in 2015, and I am thankful that our journeys brought us together. On behalf of the Erie SeaWolves, I would like to extend my sympathies to Jim's wife, Sheila, and his family, friends, and the Erie Otters organization."

