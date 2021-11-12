SeaWolves Now Accepting Holiday Bookings in the New UPMC Park Stadium Club

(Erie, PA) - The Erie SeaWolves, Double-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, are now accepting bookings for the holiday season in Downtown Erie's newest hospitality space, the UPMC Park Stadium Club.

The UPMC Park Stadium Club features a full-service bar, five large-screen televisions, dedicated restrooms and a full commercial kitchen. Located on the fourth floor of a newly constructed left field building, the Stadium Club overlooks the playing field to give event guests a Major League feel.

The Stadium Club can host parties for 25 to 175 guests. The base rental fee for the space is $500 for up to three hours of event time plus up to one hour for pre-event set-up. Stadium Club catering and alcohol/beverage service is sold and managed by SeaWolves Concessions. Menu options range from light appetizers and snacks up to a full-service buffet. Menus are available for breakfast, lunch and dinner events. The full-service bar features Pepsi soft drinks, Arundel Cellars and Brewing Company wine products, draft and bottled beer as well as a full complement of spirits. Ping pong and foosball tables are available upon request.

"Since the Stadium Club opened, it has hosted a wide range of events including baby showers, anniversary and graduation parties, and rehearsal dinners," SeaWolves Team President Greg Coleman said. "The Stadium Club offers a truly unique experience in Erie for companies and groups to host holiday parties and other events in a new, first-class space."

Dates for holiday parties are now available starting November 30 through December 21. For more information about the UPMC Park Stadium Club, go to: https://www.milb.com/erie/tickets/stadiumclub. To book the UPMC Park Stadium Club, contact the SeaWolves at 814-456-1300.

