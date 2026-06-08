Seawolves Name Matchday 23 vs. California Legion

Published on June 7, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







SEATTLE, WA - The Seattle Seawolves have named their Matchday 23 for Sunday's Pride Night match against the California Legion at Starfire Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. PT as two of Major League Rugby's top teams battle for playoff positioning in the final week of the regular season.

Seattle enters the weekend trailing California by two points in the league standings, making Sunday's match one of the most consequential fixtures of the season. A victory could position the Seawolves to host a playoff match at Starfire Stadium next weekend, while California looks to secure home-field advantage for the postseason.

The match features several of Major League Rugby's top performers. Fly-half Davy Coetzer leads Seattle with 77 points this season, while center Divan Rossouw has emerged as one of the league's most dangerous attacking threats with 591 meters gained and 24 defenders beaten. Fullback Duncan Matthews enters the match with a team-leading 701 meters gained, while flanker Paddy Ryan has scored six tries and recorded 133 tackles.

California arrives with an attack led by fly-half Coby Miln, who has scored 91 points this season, and scrum-half Gonzalo Bertranou, whose 12 try assists rank among the league leaders. Former Seawolves hooker Joe Taufete'e also returns to Starfire Stadium as a member of the Legion.

For Seattle to secure a home playoff match, one of two scenarios must occur. The Seawolves must either earn the full five competition points while limiting California to a single bonus point, or secure a four-point victory while preventing Legion from earning any bonus points. California enters the match controlling its own destiny. If Legion secures two losing bonus points in defeat, it will retain second place and earn the right to host next week's Semifinal.

"This is exactly the kind of match you want to be involved in," said Head Coach Allen Clarke. "Two quality teams, a playoff atmosphere, and a packed Starfire Stadium behind us. California has been one of the best teams in the league all season, but we've built momentum at the right time and earned the opportunity in front of us. The players understand what's at stake, not only for our club but for our supporters. We want to earn the right to bring another playoff match to Seattle and create a special night for everyone who has supported us throughout the season."

Seattle's Starting XV reflects the importance of the occasion:

Seattle Seawolves: 1 Ezekiel Lindenmuth, 2 Sean McNulty, 3 Mason Pedersen, 4 Callum Botchar, 5 Rhyno Herbst, 6 Marno Redelinghuys (vc), 7 Paddy Ryan, 8 Riekert Hattingh (c), 9 André Warner, 10 Davy Coetzer, 11 JP Smith, 12 Dan Kriel, 13 Divan Rossouw, 14 Ina Futi, 15 Duncan Matthews.

Impact Players: 16 Dewald Kotze, 17 LaRome White, 18 Charlie Walsh, 19 Kalisi Moli, 20 Tiai Vavao, 21 Nick Boyer, 22 Dorian Jones, 23 Rufus McLean.

(c) indicates captain. (vc) indicates vice captain.

Tickets for Sunday's match are available now at tickets.seawolves.rugby.







Major League Rugby Stories from June 7, 2026

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