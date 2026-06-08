Seawolves Secure Home Playoff Match; Historic International Fixture Coming to Starfire Stadium

Published on June 8, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







TUKWILA, WA. -- The Seattle Seawolves secured a home Major League Rugby semi-final with an emphatic victory over the California Legion on Pride Night at Starfire Stadium, overcoming an early deficit to deliver a complete team performance in front of one of the loudest and largest crowds of the season.

In a match that proved to be a tale of two halves, the Legion dominated possession and territory through the opening ten minutes and capitalized while Seattle were reduced to 14 players following a yellow card for repeated infringements.

Despite the early pressure, the Seawolves responded immediately, scoring on their first visit inside the Legion 22 and beginning a momentum swing that would define the remainder of the evening.

By halftime, Seattle had established a 21-12 lead thanks to capitalizing on opportunities and their relentless physicality.

The second half belonged almost entirely to the home side. Struggling to retain possession and territory, the Legion found themselves continually pinned back by a Seawolves side intent on securing a home playoff match. Seattle claimed their fourth try and valuable bonus point by the 45th minute, opening the floodgates and energizing the Starfire faithful.

The famed Seattle defensive wall--known affectionately by supporters as the "Sea Wall"--proved decisive. California's third and final try did not arrive until late in the match as Seattle's defensive intensity repeatedly shut down attacking opportunities and held Legion from scoring any bonus points.

Head Coach Allan Clarke praised both his players and the supporters who have backed the team throughout the season.

"I'm really pleased for everyone associated with the club--the players, obviously, and how they represented the team tonight," said Clarke.

"And for everyone who supported us when we'd lost three in a row in rounds two, three and four, and the way they backed us to get to this point." "All credit to the players. They always believed we were good enough to get here. We dug out a couple of tough wins on the road, and we delivered well today." Seattle's forward pack laid the foundation for victory, dominating key areas throughout the contest. TV Man of the Match Mason Pedersen was exceptional, producing a tireless 79-minute performance that included 18 tackles, 9 scrum penalties won, and crossing the line for a try.

Following the match, Pedersen was quick to credit his teammates.

"All credit to the boys. We had to put a performance together tonight to secure a home semi-final, and we did. So all credit to them, and we just keep going." The Seawolves also received a standout performance from Dan Kriel. The centre crossed for two tries, both scored on the wing, while carrying 14 times for 45 metres, beating four defenders and adding a clever grubber kick that kept the Legion defence under constant pressure.

The atmosphere inside Starfire Stadium was a major factor throughout the evening. With the stands close to capacity, supporters created a playoff-like environment, producing infamously loud chants that lifted the home side during critical moments.

The match formed part of the club's annual Pride Night celebrations, one of the Seawolves' most popular theme nights of the year. Fans enjoyed a vibrant pre-match festival featuring a 360-degree photo booth, poster-making station, and an exhibition match involving Seattle's LGBTQ+ rugby club, the Seattle Quake.

Clarke believes the home support will be equally important next weekend.

"To keep California to three tries is not an easy task. They play really good rugby, and it's going to be a wonderful semi-final here next week. I just want our fans to come back, get behind the team, and pack this house out." The Seawolves will now host a home playoff match at Starfire Stadium on Sunday, June 14, and welcome California Legion back for a second week in a row as number 2 hosts number 3, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. PT. With demand expected to be high, fans are encouraged to secure tickets as soon as possible.

Before then, Starfire Stadium will host the inaugural Liberty Cup on Tuesday evening, featuring a historic international military rugby matchup between the British Army and the United States Military. The match marks the first meeting between the sides on American soil and forms part of celebrations surrounding the 250th anniversary of the United States. Tickets are available through the Seattle Seawolves ticketing website.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.seawolves.rugby. Media who would like to attend any home matches are encouraged to reach out to Olivia@seawolves.rugby. About the Seattle Seawolves The last remaining founding member of Major League Rugby (MLR), the Seattle Seawolves kicked off their inaugural season in 2018 and claimed the first-ever MLR Championship vs Glendale Raptors. In 2019, the Seawolves claimed the second MLR title against San Diego Legion, making them the first back-to-back title holders in MLR history.

The Seawolves are also the second team in US sports history to win the first two championships in their respective league and the only back-to-back champions in Seattle's professional sports history. In 2022 and 2024 the Seawolves won the Western Conference Championship. In 2024 and 2025 fans of The Seattle Times voted the Seawolves the Best Sports Team in the PNW.

Continuing to be a beacon for Seattle sports, they were also first in the league for media mentions in 2024. For the most up-to-date Seattle Seawolves news, follow us on social @Seawolvesrugby.

About Major League Rugby Major League Rugby is a professional sports league representing the highest level of rugby competition in North America. MLR prides itself in fostering intense, high-stakes competition while bringing together a passionate community built on the values of Respect, Inclusivity, and Tradition. Matches are televised on ESPN, with many ESPN Sunday Night specials in 2026, among other national and local market platforms. For more information, visit www.Majorleague.Rugby and follow @USMLR on Twitter and Instagram.

About the MLR Points System Major League Rugby (MLR) uses the standard rugby union points system. Teams are awarded 4 points for a win, 2 points for a draw, and 0 points for a loss. Additionally, teams can earn up to two bonus points per match: [ 1, 2 ]

- Try Bonus Point: 1 point awarded to any team that scores 4 or more tries in a match, regardless of whether they win or lose.







Major League Rugby Stories from June 8, 2026

Seawolves Secure Home Playoff Match; Historic International Fixture Coming to Starfire Stadium - Seattle Seawolves

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