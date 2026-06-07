How to Watch: Week 11

Published on June 7, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR) News Release







Find information on how to watch every MLR match this weekend. For more match information and to buy tickets, head to the MLR Schedule.

Old Glory DC vs Anthem RC | Saturday, June 6 at 4:00 PM ET | Live Stats

US TV: ESPN+

And Monumental Sports Network

And WCCB Charlotte

Canada: Premier Sports

UK & Ireland: Premier Sports

New Zealand: Sky Sports

Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN

Latin America: ESPN

Asia*: Premier Sports

Select territories on Rugby Pass TV

*HK, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Bali

New England Free Jacks vs Chicago Hounds | Sunday, June 7 at 2:00 PM ET| Live Stats

US TV: ESPN+

And NBC Sports Boston

And Fox Chicago Plus

Canada: Premier Sports

UK & Ireland: Premier Sports

New Zealand: Sky Sports

Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN

Latin America: ESPN

Asia*: Premier Sports

Select territories on Rugby Pass TV

*HK, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Bali

Sunday Night Rugby | Sunday, June 7 | Live Stats

Pregame Show | 9:30 PM ET

Seattle Seawolves vs California Legion | 10:00 PM ET

US TV: ESPN+ (Full SNR Package)

And Kong 6 and K5+ App (Match Only)

Canada: Premier Sports | GameTV (Full SNR Package)

UK & Ireland: Premier Sports (Full SNR Package)

New Zealand: Sky Sports (Full SNR Package)

Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN (Full SNR Package)

Latin America: ESPN (Full SNR Package)

Asia*: Premier Sports (Full SNR Package)

Select territories on Rugby Pass TV

*HK, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Bali







Major League Rugby Stories from June 7, 2026

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