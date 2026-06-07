How to Watch: Week 11
Published on June 7, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR) News Release
Find information on how to watch every MLR match this weekend. For more match information and to buy tickets, head to the MLR Schedule.
Old Glory DC vs Anthem RC | Saturday, June 6 at 4:00 PM ET | Live Stats
US TV: ESPN+
And Monumental Sports Network
And WCCB Charlotte
Canada: Premier Sports
UK & Ireland: Premier Sports
New Zealand: Sky Sports
Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN
Latin America: ESPN
Asia*: Premier Sports
Select territories on Rugby Pass TV
*HK, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Bali
New England Free Jacks vs Chicago Hounds | Sunday, June 7 at 2:00 PM ET| Live Stats
US TV: ESPN+
And NBC Sports Boston
And Fox Chicago Plus
Canada: Premier Sports
UK & Ireland: Premier Sports
New Zealand: Sky Sports
Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN
Latin America: ESPN
Asia*: Premier Sports
Select territories on Rugby Pass TV
*HK, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Bali
Sunday Night Rugby | Sunday, June 7 | Live Stats
Pregame Show | 9:30 PM ET
Seattle Seawolves vs California Legion | 10:00 PM ET
US TV: ESPN+ (Full SNR Package)
And Kong 6 and K5+ App (Match Only)
Canada: Premier Sports | GameTV (Full SNR Package)
UK & Ireland: Premier Sports (Full SNR Package)
New Zealand: Sky Sports (Full SNR Package)
Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN (Full SNR Package)
Latin America: ESPN (Full SNR Package)
Asia*: Premier Sports (Full SNR Package)
Select territories on Rugby Pass TV
*HK, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Bali
Major League Rugby Stories from June 7, 2026
- How to Watch: Week 11 - MLR
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