Late Drama, Big Stakes: Old Glory Edge Anthem to Reach Playoffs

Published on June 7, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Old Glory DC News Release







Old Glory DC closed out their regular season with a 29-21 win over Anthem RC at George Mason Stadium on Saturday, and with New England falling to Chicago later in the day, DC locked up the fourth and final playoff spot.

Ben Bonasso got Old Glory off the mark inside two minutes, crashing over to give the hosts an early platform. Jason Robertson converted and added his own try in the 17th minute to push the lead to 12-0. Dominic Akina pulled one back for Anthem with a try just before the half-hour, converted by Luke Carty to make it 12-7, but John LeFevre touched down in the 39th minute and Robertson's conversion sent DC into the break leading 19-7.

Anthem came out with intent after halftime, with Seth Smith (48') and Erich Storti (60') each crossing the whitewash, Carty converting both to level the match at 19-19 in the 61st minute. Old Glory responded through Perry Humphreys in the 73rd minute, Robertson's conversion edging the hosts back in front at 26-21. Robertson settled it with a penalty in the 78th minute to seal the 29-21 win.

Robertson finished with 14 points on the day - a try, three conversions, and a penalty - bringing his season total to 88 points. The victory was DC's 100th game in MLR history, a milestone they marked with a win that sent them to the postseason for the fourth consecutive season.

Anthem, despite the loss, showed more fight than in recent weeks after conceding 55 and 57 points in their previous two outings. The result confirmed that Cavalieri's side, who finish on 13 points, will miss out on the playoffs for the third season running.

Old Glory now await their semifinal assignment as the No. 4 seed.







Major League Rugby Stories from June 7, 2026

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