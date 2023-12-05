SeaWolves Announce Shop with Santa C. Wolf

(Erie, PA) - The Erie SeaWolves, Double-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, announced today their 'Shop with Santa Wolf' event returns on Saturday, December 9 in the UPMC Park Team Store.

Erie's favorite mascot C. Wolf will be transformed into Santa Wolf in the Team Store to take photos and enjoy holiday shopping with fans young and old from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. Santa Wolf will be available for photos and will help you pick out those perfect howliday gifts.

All kids will be treated to a free candy cane and hot chocolate. Customers who spend $50 or more will receive a free SeaWolves Christmas tree ornament, while supplies last.

Paw Pack flexible ticket books will also be available for purchase at the Team Store during the Shop with Santa Wolf event. Each Paw Pack comes with 10 undated tickets that can be used for ANY 2024 regular season home game at UPMC Park. Fans purchasing Paw Packs during the event will receive two additional bonus tickets good for any 2024 regular season home game with each pack purchased.

The SeaWolves Team Store is located at 831 French St. next the UPMC Park main entry gate. Howliday Team Store hours are Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and on select Saturdays (12/9, 12/16 & 12/23) from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The Team Store is closed on Sundays. Additionally, the final day to guarantee Christmas arrival for online orders is Friday, December 15. The online Team Store at SeaWolves.com is open 24 hours a day.

SeaWolves Ticket Memberships, Paw Pack flexible ticket books, group and hospitality outings are now available for the 2024 season by visiting SeaWolves.com or by calling 814-456-1300.

