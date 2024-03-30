SeaWolves Announce Opening Day Roster

March 30, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

(Erie, PA) - The Erie SeaWolves, in collaboration with their parent club the Detroit Tigers, have released the club's 2024 initial roster.

Returning right-handers Jackson Jobe (Tigers #3 prospect) and Ty Madden (Tigers #5 prospect) along with lefty Lael Lockhart highlight the SeaWolves rotation. Jobe made one start with Erie in 2023 hurling six scoreless frames with six strikeouts while both Madden and Lockhart played pivotal roles for the SeaWolves in the playoffs. Righties Troy Melton (Tigers #12 prospect) and Wilkel Hernandez join Erie after solid campaigns last season with Class-A Lakeland and High-A West Michigan. Hernandez led the Midwest League with a 1.11 WHIP and finished second with a 3.65 ERA while Melton combined to go 3-1 with a 2.74 ERA across 23 appearances, 22 starts, with the Flying Tigers and Whitecaps.

The Erie bullpen will also feature multiple familiar faces. Returners include RJ Petit, Adam Wolf, Jake Higginbotham, Tim Naughton, Andrew Magno and Bryce Tassin. Blair Calvo and PJ Poulin, both acquired in trades with Colorado, will join the Erie pen. Calvo, a mid-season acquisition in 2023, spent time in Triple-A Toledo while Poulin was acquired this spring. Calvin Coker joins the Tigers organization after being selected in the Minor League phase of the Rule 5 Draft from Oakland and Joel Peguero rounds out the bullpen after being signed as a Minor League Free Agent. Peguero spent last season in the Nationals organization.

Catching duties will be handled by returner Eliezer Alfonzo and free agent Stephen Scott. Alfonzo appeared in two regular season games with Erie and was on the 2023 playoff roster. Scott, originally a 10th rounder of the Red Sox in 2019, spent last season with Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester.

All but one infielder returns to the Flagship City for the 2024 season. Andrew Navigato, Corey Joyce, Trei Cruz, Jake Holton, Chris Meyers and Gage Workman were all huge contributors to the club's 2023 title run. Hao-Yu Lee (Tigers #15 prospect) is the lone newcomer on the infield. Lee was acquired by the Tigers in the Michael Lorenzen trade with Philadelphia in 2023.

The outfield will feature three returning players in Brady Allen, Ben Malgeri and Daniel Cabrera. Free agent pickup TJ Hopkins completes the outfield. Hopkins was claimed off waivers from San Francisco. He spent most of 2023 with Triple-A Louisville, playing in 94 games and also played in 25 games with the Cincinnati Reds.

