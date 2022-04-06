SeaWolves Announce Initial Roster

(Erie, PA) - The Erie SeaWolves, in collaboration with their parent club the Detroit Tigers, have released the club's initial 2022 roster.

Returning starting pitchers in 2022 are righties Garret Hill (Tigers #27 prospect) and Reese Olson (Tigers #17 prospect). Joining the trio will be the Tigers fifth round selection in 2019, Adam Wolf, and veteran free agent Markus Solbach who spent 2021 between Double-A Tulsa and Triple-A Oklahoma City in the Dodgers organization.

The nine-man bullpen features a wealth of experience at the Double-A level or higher. Veteran returners in the bullpen are Yaya Chentouf, Chavez Fernander, Chance Kirby, Gerson Moreno and Joe Navilhon. Righty Nick Kuzia, who spent 2021 in the Padres system in both Double-A San Antonio and Triple-A El Paso, rounds out the veteran corp. Austin Bergner (Tigers #30 prospect), Brendan White and Jared Tobey round out the pen. Bergner split time in 2021 with Lakeland and West Michigan while White and Tobey spent all season with the Whitecaps.

Catching duties are highlighted by Tigers #4 prospect Dillon Dingler who returns to Erie after spending 50 games with the SeaWolves in 2021. Veteran Jon Rosoff returns to the SeaWolves after spending parts of the last two seasons with the club. Tigers 2019 sixth round selection Cooper Johnson, who spent last season between Lakeland and West Michigan, rounds out the catchers.

The Tigers fourth round selection in 2020 out of Arizona State, Gage Workman, will make his Double-A debut with the SeaWolves. He is currently the #11 rated prospect in the Tigers system. Jose King, who was acquired in the J.D. Martinez trade, will also make his Double-A debut with Erie. Familiar faces return in Dane Myers and Andre Lipcius after spending parts of 2021 with the club. Free agent pickups Quincy Nieporte and Luis Carpio complete the seven infielders.

The outfield will feature three returning players in Daniel Cabrera (Tigers #22 prospect), speedster Erie De La Rosa and Kerry Carpenter.

Opening Night, presented by Plyler Entry Systems, is Friday, April 8 at UPMC Park. Gates open at 5 p.m. with first pitch against the Akron RubberDucks (Cleveland Guardians) at 6:05 p.m.

