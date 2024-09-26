SeaWolves Announce Championship Trophy Fan Photo Opportunity

(Erie, PA) - The Eastern League Champion Erie SeaWolves, Double-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, announce today a fan photo opportunity with the team's 2024 Eastern League Championship Trophy.

This Saturday, September 28 from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m., the Erie community can come to UPMC Park, located at 831 French Street, to take photos with the trophy. SeaWolves championship merchandise will be available for purchase while supplies last. A limited selection of authentic Game Two memorabilia will be available including champagne bottles and corks from the team's recent championship celebrations in Erie and Somerset. The team is also hosting an end-of-season SeaWolves Sidewalk Sale with game-used memorabilia, stadium signage, and merchandise.

Attendees will enter UPMC Park through the Team Store entrance. Fans should note that the UPMC Park entry plaza cul-de-sac will be closed to thru traffic on Saturday due to the Erie Otters' Fan Fest.

"The SeaWolves organization has enjoyed great success on and off the field thanks to tremendous support from the Erie community," SeaWolves Team President Greg Coleman said, "We're excited to share this season's accomplishments with our dedicated fans and give them an opportunity to secure collectibles from our championship seasons."

