SeaWolves Announce 2025 Schedule and Game Times

October 28, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







(Erie, PA) - The Eastern League Champion Erie SeaWolves, Double-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, today released their 2025 schedule and game times. The SeaWolves will raise their 2024 Eastern League Champions banner at UPMC Park on Opening Night on Friday, April 4 as the SeaWolves take on the Harrisburg Senators (Washington Nationals) at 6:05 p.m. Opening Night marks the beginning of the team's 30th Season Celebration.

The 2025 schedule includes 138 total games, with 69 home games at UPMC Park. Most series at UPMC Park will be six games except for a trio of three-game sets against Harrisburg (April 4-6), Akron (July 1-3) and Bowie (July 18-20).

The SeaWolves will host the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Altoona Curve, for two series at UPMC Park (May 6-11 & September 9-14). Fans can see the future stars of the Cleveland Guardians when Akron comes to UPMC Park for two series (April 15-20 & July 1-3). The SeaWolves will host the New York Yankees' Double-A affiliate, the Somerset Patriots, from July 22-27. Erie and Somerset have faced off in two of the last three Eastern League Championship Series.

GAME TIMES

Most night games at UPMC Park will begin at 6:05 p.m. Six fireworks nights in June-July, will begin at 6:35 p.m. due to later sunset times. Early season Saturday games will begin at 1:35 p.m. (April 5 & 19 and May 3 & 10). All Sunday games will begin at 1:35 p.m.

UPMC Health Plan Education Days will return in 2025 with special 11:05 a.m. start times. Education Days are slated for Wednesday, May 7 against Altoona and Wednesday, May 21 against Hartford. The team will also host five weekday matinee games with 1:05 p.m. starts on April 16 & 30, June 18, July 23 and August 6. The SeaWolves are now accepting school group bookings for Education Days and summer camp and senior groups for the weekday matinee games.

FIREWORKS NIGHTS

The 2025 schedule will feature 12 fireworks nights starting on Friday, May 2 at 6:05 p.m. The team will celebrate Independence Day with back-to-back fireworks nights on July 2-3 beginning at 6:35 p.m. Other fireworks dates include Friday, May 9 (6:05 p.m.), Friday, May 23 (6:05 p.m.), Friday, June 6 (6:35 p.m.), Friday, June 20 (6:35 p.m.), Friday, July 18 (6:35 p.m.), Friday, July 25 (6:35 p.m.), Friday, August 8 (6:05 p.m.), Friday, August 22 (6:05 p.m.) and Friday, September 12 (6:05 p.m.).

TICKET PACKAGE INFORMATION

Captain's Club Memberships and Paw Packs are now available for the 2025 season.

Three types of Captain's Club memberships are available for purchase: Gold (full-season; 69 games), Silver (34 games), and Copper (17 games). Captain's Club members can reserve preferred seats for top games and promotions and enjoy great perks including savings of up to 50% off game day ticket prices and 10 to 20% off regularly priced team merchandise all season. Captain's Club memberships start at $170, and benefits and prices vary based on membership level and seating location.

All 2025 Captain's Club members will receive a Chris Meyers bobblehead as an exclusive gift. The bobblehead commemorates Meyers' diving catch, which started a game-ending double play versus Akron to clinch Erie's third straight Southwest Division title.

The SeaWolves' most popular ticket plan for holiday gift-giving, the Paw Pack, returns in 2025. Each Paw Pack comes with 10 undated Upper Box seat vouchers which can be redeemed at the UPMC Park box office for ANY 2025 SeaWolves regular season home game (subject to availability). Paw Packs start at only $105.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from October 28, 2024

SeaWolves Announce 2025 Schedule and Game Times - Erie SeaWolves

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.