SeaWolves Announce 2024 Schedule, Fireworks Nights and Ticket Package Information

(Erie, PA) - The Eastern League Champion Erie SeaWolves, Double-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, today released their 2024 schedule, fireworks night dates and ticket membership information. The SeaWolves will raise their 2023 Eastern League Champions banner at UPMC Park on Opening Night on Tuesday, April 9 as the SeaWolves take on the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (New York Mets) at 6:05 p.m.

The 2024 schedule includes 138 total games, with 69 home games at UPMC Park. All series at UPMC Park will be six games except for a three-game series against the Akron RubberDucks from July 4-6.

The SeaWolves will host the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Altoona Curve, for two series at UPMC Park (May 21-26 & July 23-28). Fans can see the future stars of the Cleveland Guardians when Akron comes to UPMC Park for two series (July 4-6 & August 13-18).

GAME TIMES

Most night games at UPMC Park will begin at 6:05 p.m. Six fireworks nights in June-July, will begin at 6:35 p.m. due to later sunset times. Early season Saturday games will begin at 1:35 p.m. (April 13 & 27 and May 11). All Sunday games, except a May 26 fireworks night, will begin at 1:35 p.m.

UPMC Health Plan Education Days will return in 2024 with special 11:05 a.m. start times. Education Days are slated for Wednesday, May 8 against Richmond and Wednesday, May 22 against Altoona. Due to increased demand, the team will also host five weekday matinee games with 1:05 p.m. starts on April 10 & 24, June 26, July 10 & 24. The SeaWolves are now accepting school group bookings for Education Days and summer camp and senior groups for the weekday matinee games.

FIREWORKS NIGHTS

The 2024 schedule will feature 12 fireworks nights starting on Friday, May 10 at 6:05 p.m. The team will celebrate Independence Day weekend with back-to-back fireworks nights on July 4-5 beginning at 6:35 p.m. It marks only the fourth time since 2005 the team has hosted a July 4 game. Other fireworks dates include Friday, May 24 (6:05 p.m.), Sunday, May 26 (6:05 p.m.), Friday, June 7 (6:35 p.m.), Friday, June 28 (6:35 p.m.), Friday, July 12 (6:35 p.m.), Friday, July 26 (6:35 p.m.), Friday, August 16 (6:05 p.m.), Friday, August 30 (6:05 p.m.) and Friday, September 13 (6:05 p.m.).

TICKET PACKAGE INFORMATION

2024 Captain's Club Memberships and Paw Packs are now available.

There are three types of Captain's Club memberships available: Gold (full-season; 69 games), Silver (34 games) and Copper (17 games). You can pick the membership level, benefits, or price point that fits your life. With a Captain's Club membership, you will reserve your seats for the top games and promotions and enjoy great perks including savings of up to 50% off game day ticket prices and 10 to 20% off regularly priced team merchandise all season. All Captain's Club members will receive a Gabe Alvarez championship bobblehead, a gift exclusively for 2024 members. Captain's Club memberships start at $165.

The SeaWolves' most popular ticket plan for holiday gift-giving, the Paw Pack, returns in 2024. Each Paw Pack comes with 10 undated Upper Box seat vouchers which can be redeemed at the UPMC Park box office for ANY 2024 SeaWolves regular season home game (subject to availability). Paw Packs start at only $99.

