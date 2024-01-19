SeaWolves Announce 2024 Education Initiatives

(Erie, PA) - The Erie SeaWolves, Double-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, today announce the team's 2024 Education Initiatives.

C. WOLF'S HEALTHY CHALLENGE PRESENTED BY UPMC HEALTH PLAN

C. Wolf's Healthy Challenge, in partnership with UPMC Health Plan, is a program for area schools that reinforces healthy student choices including eating right and exercise. C. Wolf will visit area schools to present an assembly focused on making positive, healthy choices. This is a week-long challenge where students complete one healthy eating choice and one healthy activity choice. If a student completes the form, he/she will receive one ticket to a SeaWolves home game courtesy of UPMC Health Plan. Each school can designate a Healthy Challenge Night to have their students recognized on the field together as a group before the game and/or participate in pregame activities such as, cheer tunnel, joining C. Wolf during his Grand Entrance, or Play Ball Kid(s).

Each assembly lasts about 20-30 minutes and time slots are now available until the week of March 18. C. Wolf's Healthy Challenge visits are typically limited to elementary schools within 45 minutes of UPMC Park. Schools located more than 45 minutes away may be considered if multiple nearby schools can be visited on the same day.

C. WOLF'S READING CLUB PRESENTED BY ERIE COUNTY COMMUNITY COLLEGE

The SeaWolves have partnered with Erie County Community College to present C. Wolf's Reading Club. C. Wolf's Reading Club is a free and fun program open to all elementary and middle schools in the Erie region. The program challenges students to read eight extracurricular books (or hours for students in grades 4-8). If students complete the challenge by reading eight books or hours, they receive a free ticket to a SeaWolves game. Each school can designate a Reading Club Night to have their student readers recognized on the field together as a group before the game and/or participate in pregame activities such as, cheer tunnel, joining C. Wolf during his Grand Entrance, or Play Ball Kid(s).

C. Wolf and a SeaWolves representative can visit your school to kick off the program and get students excited about reading. Time slots are now available until the week of March 18. Reading Club kickoff visits are typically limited to schools located within 45 minutes of UPMC Park. Schools located more than 45 minutes away may be considered if multiple nearby schools can be visited on the same day.

MOST IMPROVED STUDENT DAYS PRESENTED BY CVS HEALTH

The Most Improved Student program, presented by CVS Health, recognizes students that have shown improvement in various areas during the 2023-2024 school year including social, behavioral and academic categories. The SeaWolves will accept nominations from February 1, 2024 until March 31, 2024 at seawolves.com.

Teachers may nominate up to three students per class. Selected students will receive two free tickets to attend one of two Most Improved Student games at UPMC Park on April 27, May 10, or May 21. Honorees will be recognized on the field before the game.

PERFORMANCE OPPORTUNITIES

Schools can showcase their band, choir, or theatre program with a performance opportunity at UPMC Park. All dates and performances are subject to availability. Performance opportunities include: The Star-Spangled Banner (pre-game), Color Guard (pre-game), Band/Choir Performance (pre-game, 10-minute maximum), God Bless America (before the 7th inning stretch), and Take Me Out to the Ballgame (middle of the 7th inning).

EDUCATION DAYS

UPMC Health Plan Education Days will return in 2024 with special 11:05 a.m. start times. Education Days are slated for Wednesday, May 8 against Richmond and Wednesday, May 22 against Altoona. Education Days provide a unique field trip for area students to take in a SeaWolves game and learn in the process. The SeaWolves are accepting reservations for both days with limited seating remaining for the May 22 game.

CHAMPIONSHIP TROPHY

For all schools that book a C. Wolf's Healthy Challenge or Reading Club presentation by Friday, February 2, the SeaWolves will bring the 2023 Eastern League Championship Trophy to your school for students to see, take photos with, and understand the hard work required to achieve success in baseball and in school.

For more information on the SeaWolves' Education Initiatives for the 2024 season, visit https://www.milb.com/erie/community/school-programs or contact the SeaWolves' Director of Fan Engagement, Laina Banic, at 814-456-1300 x204 or lbanic@seawolves.com.

SeaWolves Ticket Memberships, Paw Pack flexible ticket books, group and hospitality outings are now available for the 2024 season by visiting SeaWolves.com or by calling 814-456-1300.

