SeaWolves Announce 2022 Promotional Calendar

(Erie, PA) - The Erie SeaWolves, Double-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, have released the team's 2022 promotional calendar. 2022 Opening Night, presented by Plyler Entry Systems, is Friday, April 8 against the Akron RubberDucks (Cleveland Guardians) at 6:05 p.m. Fans will receive a 2022 SeaWolves magnet schedule upon exit thanks to Crime Victim Center.

TORK TUESDAYS

The SeaWolves will celebrate the Detroit Tigers' number one prospect Spencer Torkelson on Tork Tuesdays. At each Tuesday night home game, the first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a Spencer Torkelson collectable. Tork Tuesday giveaways include posters (June 21), commemorative card sets (June 28), trading card binders (July 12), 'Tork Tank' tops (August 16), Torkelson jersey lunch bags (August 30), and Torkelson jersey pillows (September 6).

FIREWORKS

This season's slate features 10 Zambelli fireworks nights, including three shows during the Independence Day homestand (July 1-3). The Erie Philharmonic will dazzle fans with a live on-field performance during the fireworks show on July 3 presented by the Pennsylvania Lottery. Additionally, fans can participate in the SeaWolves All-American BBQ Picnic on July 3 including all-you-can-eat BBQ chicken breast, BBQ pulled pork, cheeseburgers, Stouffer's Mac & Cheese, potato salad, Bush's baked beans, cupcakes and Pepsi fountain drinks. The cost of the picnic, including a game ticket is $35 ($20 for Captain's Club Members).

GIVEAWAYS

The 2022 promotional calendar features the most expansive slate of premium giveaways in team history.

There will be five great bobblehead giveaways for the first 1,000 fans including Friday, May 20 (Matt Manning 2019 Eastern League Pitcher of the Year presented by UPMC Hamot), Saturday, May 21 (Spencer Torkelson 'Tork Tank' presented by Hallman Chevy/NWPA Chevy Dealers), Wednesday, June 29 (Erie Piñatas Mascot), Saturday, August 20 (Riley Greene presented by DetroitCitySports.com) and Saturday, September 10 (WONDERful mystery bobblehead-to-be-announced).

On Saturday, June 4, the first 1,000 fans will receive a Casey Mize Garden Gnome thanks to Fullington Trailways.

The SeaWolves will once again be transformed into the Erie SnowWolves on Christmas in July (July 16). That night, the first 1,000 fans will receive a SnowWolves winter cap thanks to Ariens Company.

Other great giveaways include 2022 schedule posters presented by Delta Sonic on April 9 (1,000 fans upon exit), SeaWolves 3'x5' flags on April 23 (first 1,000 fans), SeaWolves stainless steel tumblers on May 6 (first 1,000 fans), SnowWolves fleece blankets presented by Ariens Company on May 7 (first 1,000 fans), FrankenWolf adjustable hats presented by VNET Fiber (first 1,000 fans) on Saturday, July 30, and SeaWolves Bluetooth ear buds (First 1,000 kids / ages 12 & younger) on Sunday, August 21 courtesy of the Erie Catholic School System.

DAILY PROMOTIONS

After every SeaWolves home game in 2022 (weather permitting), kids 12 and younger get to run the bases thanks to Moe's Southwest Grill.

Every Thursday game will be a Two-Buck Thursday with $2 concessions specials of Smith's hot dogs, 12 oz Pepsi fountain drinks, popcorn and select domestic draft beers thanks to Bud Light & ROCKET 105.

Sunday games feature multiple promotions including Erie Federal Credit Union Family Fun Day. Erie Federal Credit Union members can present their Platinum MasterCard, debit card or member ID when purchasing a regularly priced game ticket at the UPMC Park ticket office to receive a voucher for a free Smith's hot dog and fountain drink (limit four vouchers per member). After all Sunday day games (weather permitting), fans can play catch in the outfield.

COMMUNITY INITIATIVES

The SeaWolves continue to partner with area businesses to support community initiatives. Local school students will learn during Education Days presented by UPMC Health Plan with special 11:05 a.m. start times on May 17 and May 31.

On five dates in April and May, the SeaWolves will donate a portion of ticket sales to parent-teacher organizations associated with Erie-area K-12 schools. This series of School Spirit Days will take place on April 9, April 22, May 4, May 6, and May 18. School officials can learn more by emailing seawolves@seawolves.com.

On Saturday, June 4 and Sunday, June 5, the SeaWolves will be partnering with recreational leagues throughout the region to provide free admission for youth baseball and softball players (ages 12 & under). Admission details will be available in May through each participating league.

The SeaWolves and UPMC Health Plan will team up to host 'Strike Out Cancer Weekend' June 24-25. Players will don special cancer awareness jerseys that will be auctioned off with proceeds benefitting the Hillman Cancer Fund of the Hamot Health Foundation. On Friday, June 24, fans will be treated to post-game fireworks while on Saturday, June 25, the first 1,000 fans will receive a SeaWolves mesh back cap all thanks to UPMC Health Plan.

On Sunday, September 4, the SeaWolves will host their 10th annual sensory-friendly game in partnership with Autism Society NWPA.

OTHER NOTABLE NIGHTS AND THEMES

Star Wars Night returns on Friday, July 1. The team will wear special Star Wars jerseys that will be auctioned off to benefit the Miracle League of Erie County. Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond comes to UPMC Park on Saturday, September 3. The team will wear special Marvel jerseys, and fans can be photographed with Black Panther during the game. Fans are encouraged to dress as their favorite Marvel Super Hero™.

Howl-o-Weekend is slated for July 29-30 as the team celebrates with a spooky theme. The team will wear special Eerie uniforms with a new on-field cap featuring the team's FrankenWolf logo. The SeaWolves will celebrate Irish Heritage Night on August 17 as the team will don special green jerseys and on-field caps.

Dog owners can bring their leashed pets to the games two select Wednesday home games. This season, Bark at the Park nights will be held on June 22 and August 31 thanks to National Fuel.

The SeaWolves will once again participate in the season-long Copa de la Diversión program, playing four games as the Erie Piñatas on May 5, June 1, June 29 and July 13.

SPECIAL STADIUM CLUB EVENTS

The SeaWolves will host four special Stadium Club events featuring an all-you-can-eat themed buffet. Buffet tickets are limited to the first 100 buyers and are available for $48 (includes game ticket and buffet).

On Thursday, May 5, the team will celebrate Cinco de Mayo with a buffet featuring pork chile verde, small burrito bowls, Mexican salad, refried beans, fiesta rice, chips and salsa and cinnamon sugar churros.

On Saturday, May 7, celebrate Kentucky's big race with a buffet featuring buttermilk & Tabasco fried chicken, baked ham with a sweet bourbon mustard glaze, burgoo (stew), Southern-style green beans, fried green tomatoes, buttermilk biscuits and bourbon pecan pie.

Fans can bring their mom to the ballpark on Sunday, May 8 for a Mother's Day Brunch buffet featuring herb-crusted fresh salmon, honey ham steaks with a pineapple glaze, ballpark salad with chicken, tomato bisque, peddler potatoes, California fresh vegetable medley, fresh fruit and mini cheesecake bites.

Irish Heritage Night on August 17 will feature corned beef & cabbage, mini shepherd's pie, shamrock salad, boiled potatoes & mini carrots, traditional Irish brown bread, and cupcakes.

SeaWolves single-game tickets are on sale now at SeaWolves.com. Box office hours will begin on Saturday, March 19 with SeaWolves Ticket Madness beginning at 10 a.m. For ticket packages and hospitality, contact the SeaWolves at 814-456-1300.

